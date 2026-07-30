Sesame Workshop Launches New Initiative to Help Children and Families Prepare for and Recover from Extreme Weather, Beginning with Storm on Sesame Street Special

New Special Features Celebrities Post Malone and Michelle Buteau

NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As extreme weather events grow more frequent and intense, Sesame Workshop today announced the launch of its new initiative to help children, families, and communities prepare for, cope with, and recover from extreme weather like hurricanes, floods, and wildfires. With funding from long-time partner PSEG Foundation, the initiative debuts with a new storm‑themed Sesame Street special premiering on Netflix and PBS KIDS on Monday, August 3, and on YouTube in September, along with View-and-Do activities and trusted educational resources to help families navigate whatever weather comes their way.

A Brand New Special with Celebrity Guests

In the Storm on Sesame Street special, Elmo and his friends work together to get ready for a big storm, learning how to be prepared, have courage, and calm their bodies and minds when things feel scary. After the storm passes, Sesame Street looks different, and everyone pitches in to help their neighbors rebuild their homes. With the help of the neighborhood, including celebrity guests Post Malone and Michelle Buteau, Elmo and Abby set out to make a difference, and discover that small acts of kindness, and support from friends, can make the biggest difference of all.

Storm on Sesame Street builds on the legacy and impact of the iconic Sesame Street Gets Through a Storm, which premiered in 2001 on PBS KIDS and re-aired in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina (2005) and Superstorm Sandy (2012). In this special episode, Big Bird's nest was destroyed in a hurricane, and the community came together to help rebuild it.

Addressing a Growing Need

Extreme weather is affecting more families than ever. Children born in 2020 are projected to experience up to seven times more extreme weather events than those born in 1960, and one in five Americans has had to evacuate their home due to these events. In a national survey, two in three parents (64%) reported experiencing one or more extreme weather events in the past two years. Such weather events can lead to displacement, home damage, increased utility bills, negative health impacts, and less time outside. It often leads to disruptions in school and childcare. Among parents who experienced extreme weather, the majority (78%) worried about the impact on their children.

"Extreme weather is now a reality for many families, and young children need support they can understand and trust," said Joseph Giraldi, Chief Operating Officer, Sesame Workshop. "With our Extreme Weather response initiative, we're using the power of Sesame Street to help children prepare for what's ahead, cope with big emotions during moments of disruption, and begin to recover afterward. From our new storm special to year‑round resources and community outreach, this initiative reflects our commitment to showing up for children and families when they need it most."

Sesame Workshop's Extreme Weather response initiative builds on the lessons in the special and will provide research-based resources to support families before, during, and after extreme weather events. The content, featuring Sesame Street friends, will help children understand what's happening around them, manage big feelings, and take simple, empowering steps to stay safe like noticing helpers and being one, too.

Resources That Extend Beyond the Screen

New free resources in English and Spanish—available to parents, caregivers, and providers at sesame.org/emergencies—will include:

New Digital Content: Sesame Street videos with beloved characters offering timely advice and comfort.

videos with beloved characters offering timely advice and comfort. Refreshed Family Guides: Updated Let's Get Ready and Here for Each Other guides to reflect changes in extreme weather intensity and frequency.

Updated and guides to reflect changes in extreme weather intensity and frequency. Shareable Activities: New printables and articles that support children and families' overall well-being connected to environmental stressors, such as heat or air quality.

New printables and articles that support children and families' overall well-being connected to environmental stressors, such as heat or air quality. A New Storybook : A printed and digital storybook, available later this fall, to help children find words for goodbye and healing when the things they love are lost.

: A printed and digital storybook, available later this fall, to help children find words for goodbye and healing when the things they love are lost. Sesame Care Kits: Child‑friendly "go‑bags" with familiar friends like Elmo and Abby that include comfort items and everyday essentials such as backpacks, blankets, and toothbrushes to support families during evacuations and periods of displacement.

With generous support from Ford Motor Company and Amazon, Sesame Workshop is further extending the resources and care kits through community outreach activities with partner networks.

Sesame Workshop will collaborate with PBS stations and national implementation partners including Catholic Charities USA, Project:Camp, Team Rubicon and others, to engage with families through community preparedness and relief events at libraries, community centers, recovery shelters, or rebuilding sites. Featuring costumed character appearances and the distribution of preparedness materials and care kits, the events will bring reassurance and support to children and caregivers.

The Extreme Weather response initiative is part of Sesame Workshop's broader mission to help children everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder.

High-resolution visual assets available HERE.

About Sesame Workshop

Sesame Workshop is the global nonprofit behind Sesame Street and so much more. For over 50 years, we have worked at the intersection of education, media, and research, creating joyful experiences that enrich minds and expand hearts, all in service of empowering each generation to build a better world. Our beloved characters, iconic shows, outreach in communities, and more bring playful early learning to families in more than 190 countries and advance our mission to help children everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. Learn more at www.sesame.org and follow Sesame Workshop on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Threads, and X.

About PSEG Foundation

The PSEG Foundation, a separate 501(c)(3), that is supported and fully funded by Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), prioritizes investments in promoting community well-being, environmental sustainability and economic empowerment.

SOURCE Sesame Workshop