Seven Golds for Seven Wines: Spy Valley Named New Zealand Winery of the Year at London Wine Competition

BLENHEIM, New Zealand , April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spy Valley Wines has achieved a clean sweep at the London Wine Competition 2026, securing gold medals for all seven wines entered and being named Winery of the Year New Zealand.

The winning line-up included the 2023 Envoy by Spy Valley Sauvignon Blanc, 2024 Spy Valley Chardonnay, and 2025 Spy Valley Sauvignon Blanc, alongside a diverse mix of varietals.

Widely regarded as one of the industry's most influential competitions, the London Wine Competition is judged by Masters of Wine, Master Sommeliers and senior buyers, assessing wines on quality, value and market appeal.

"To be recognised on this stage is incredible," said owner and managing director Amanda Johnson. "We've always believed that staying true to our land and standards would deliver results. This is a proud moment for our entire team."

The result builds on recent international success, including Best New Zealand Wine at the 2025 Global Wine & Spirits Awards Asia for its 2024 Gewürztraminer.

Winemaker Emily Gaspard-Clark said the breadth of recognition was particularly rewarding. "Achieving seven golds across multiple varietals shows we're more than just a Sauvignon Blanc producer."

Family-owned and operated, Spy Valley Wines has spent more than 30 years developing its estate in Marlborough's Waihopai Valley, where stony, free-draining soils shape the character and intensity of its wines.

"Achieving consistent excellence across the range means a great deal," said Head of Viticulture and Winery Operations Adam McCone.

Spy Valley is imported by Broadbent Selections, Richmond, Virginia.

About Spy Valley Wines

Spy Valley Wines is a family-owned estate winery located in New Zealand's Waihopai Valley, Marlborough. Established in 1993, the winery is known for its expressive Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and other aromatics. The estate is a member of Sustainable Winegrowing New Zealand and Appellation Marlborough Wine, and has received multiple international awards, including IWSC New Zealand Wine Producer of the Year.

SOURCE Spy Valley Wines