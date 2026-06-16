SevenRooms Launches What Restaurants Have Been Missing: One Place to Manage Every Reservation

Channel Connect by SevenRooms lets restaurants manage reservations from multiple booking channels in one place seamlessly, whether they use SevenRooms or another system

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Every night, restaurant operators run their floors from two or three different devices, one for each reservation platform they list on. They update each by hand to prevent double bookings. They constantly juggle and reconcile reservations across these devices while also welcoming guests. This is not how hotels operate. It is not how airlines operate. It is how restaurants have had to work, because the infrastructure to do it differently has never been built for them.

Channel Connect by SevenRooms Speed Speed

SevenRooms is changing that. Today, we're announcing Channel Connect by SevenRooms, a new desktop application that keeps restaurant reservations in sync across multiple booking channels in real time. Instead of managing separate tablets, systems, and availability rules, operators can manage their reservations, inventory and guest relationships from one place. This enables them to shift from juggling the tech to what matters most -- taking care of guests. Importantly, Channel Connect is built on an open license and available to any eligible restaurant in the industry, including operators that do not currently use SevenRooms.

"For decades, the world around restaurants has changed. Dining and food have taken center stage culturally for billions of people globally. Where you eat and what you eat has never mattered more," said Joel Montaniel, Co-Founder and CEO of SevenRooms. "What the industry never built alongside that growth was infrastructure to actually manage it. Operators have been absorbing that complexity themselves, manually, every night. That should not be the standard. Every second a team spends reconciling reservations is time they are not spending on the people walking through the door or time at home. That is what Channel Connect changes."

For years, digital discovery has outpaced the infrastructure behind it. As booking channels multiplied, the tools operators relied on to manage them did not keep up. According to the 2026 Restaurant Industry Trends Report, 40 percent of U.S. operators are currently managing four to five separate technology systems, and nearly 83 percent believe better-connected systems would directly improve their profitability.

"Hotels and restaurants need to be keenly aware of acquisition costs, and channel distribution is central to that. Being discoverable across multiple platforms is how hospitality businesses compete. What both need is the ability to manage multiple distribution channels easily, without undue manual effort," said Dave Roberts, who teaches courses in Hotel Operations and Channel Distribution at Cornell's Nolan School of Hotel Administration.

With Channel Connect, reservations that originate through any platform, including restaurant reservation booking apps, search, social media platforms, review sites, the restaurant's website, AI agents, and hotel concierge flow automatically into one reservation book. Operators manage availability, modifications, and cancellations from a single dashboard regardless of where a diner books. Channel Connect does not require operators to change their existing setup -- it connects to the channels they already use and the reservation platforms they run, so operators stay in control of their guest relationships, not the reservation platforms they list on.

"Before Channel Connect, our team spent a significant amount of time manually managing reservations across different platforms. Not only was it time-consuming, but it also exposed us to avoidable errors and inconsistencies that could affect the guest experience," said Romina Angulo of Francesco Restaurant in Coral Gables. "Since the platforms were synchronized, we've seen a noticeable improvement in the organization and execution of our reservations. The process is much smoother, our team is more efficient, and we have greater confidence in the accuracy of our booking system. We are very happy with the results and excited about the positive impact this has had on our operations."

Gerard Josue of Chelsea Living Room in New York City reported equally immediate results, noting a "90% reduction in time spent on manual inventory management and 99% fewer double-booking incidents."

Channel Connect represents SevenRooms' most direct answer yet to a question the industry has been asking for years: what would it look like if reservation infrastructure was built for restaurants first? What would it look like to reflect the digital, connected world restaurants operate in today. Operators do not have to imagine it.

Channel Connect by SevenRooms is available beginning today. For more information, visit https://sevenrooms.com/platform/channel-connect/

About SevenRooms

SevenRooms, a DoorDash Company, is a restaurant CRM, marketing and operations platform for growing businesses in the hospitality industry. From Michelin star gems to local favorites, the all-in-one platform helps restaurants increase sales, delight guests, and keep them coming back, automatically. Founded in 2011, the full suite of products includes reservations, waitlist and table management, review aggregation, VoiceAI, email marketing, and event management. For more information, visit sevenrooms.com.

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SOURCE SevenRooms