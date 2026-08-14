Shaanxi Offers a Fresh Take on "China Cool"

XI'AN, China, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, "China Cool" continues to capture the attention of international travelers. Best known worldwide for the Terracotta Warriors and the ancient capital of Xi'an, Shaanxi is offering a fresh perspective on this travel trend, revealing a cooler side of the province — from millennia of history to the forests of the Qinling Mountains, and onward to local flavors and everyday life — for a "Cool" experience uniquely its own.

In Shaanxi, "Cool" begins with the Qinling Mountains. This summer, the province is further enriching its Qinling Mountains eco-tourism experiences, with nature sightseeing, forest-based educational activities and outdoor recreation all gaining momentum. Mount Taibai in Baoji, prized for its high-altitude climate, has become a favored retreat from the summer heat, while Zhuque National Forest Park in Xi'an weaves forest walks and nature observation into summer itineraries. In Shangluo, Niubeiliang National Forest Park and Jinsi Gorge National Forest Park showcase varied landscapes of the Qinling Mountains through dense forests, deep gorges, clear streams and waterfalls. Together, these destinations offer travelers a seamless transition from ancient history to cool, refreshing natural scenery.

Shaanxi's "Cool" is not limited to the mountains. It can also be found in the everyday summer life of local people. Liangpi, seasoned with fragrant vinegar, chili oil and crisp vegetables, offers a refreshing balance of tangy and spicy flavors. A bowl of Jiangshui noodles represents a time-honored local way to beat the heat, while mung bean soup and Bingfeng soda are everyday drinks for cooling down. As night falls, strolling through neighborhood streets, sampling local snacks and soaking up the local atmosphere reveal another side of Shaanxi's summer — one where staying cool is as much a way of life as a respite from the heat.

From world-renowned heritage to the cool forests of the Qinling Mountains and the authentic flavors of local streets, history, nature and local flavors come together to shape a uniquely Shaanxi summer.

Come for the history, and stay for the cool — this summer, Shaanxi invites the world to journey beyond its well-known history and discover a different side of "China Cool."

SOURCE Shaanxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism