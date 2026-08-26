Shadeform Strengthens Supply Chain Expertise with Director Level Hires Across Colo, Powered Land, and Compute

New leaders will help Shadeform unlock supply-chain bottlenecks for customers and cloud partners alike, deepening the company's ability to bring GPU capacity online.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shadeform, the GPU Cloud Marketplace, today announced two senior hires from Fluidstack and RunPod, bringing deep AI infrastructure and data center expertise to the company. Caroline Teitelbaum joins as Head of Data Center and Colo Supply and Jean-Michael Desrosiers as Head of Cloud Infrastructure.

The hires deepen Shadeform's ability to serve both sides of its marketplace as demand outpaces available GPU supply. For customers, that means faster, more reliable paths to capacity when existing inventory can't meet their needs. For Shadeform's cloud and infrastructure partners, it means hands-on expertise to source powered sites, structure deployments, and expand their fleets, turning fragmented supply-chain resources into deployable GPU clusters.

Shadeform has spent three years building a partner network across GPU clouds, data centers, colocation providers, and hardware manufacturers, unifying supply from leading clouds including Nebius, DigitalOcean, and Lambda into a single platform. Teitelbaum and Desrosiers deepen that capability, adding the specialized site-development and infrastructure expertise needed to unlock new capacity where existing supply falls short.

Teitelbaum joins from Fluidstack, where she led AI data center site selection and leasing, helping develop and scale its portfolio to gigawatts of AI compute. At Shadeform, she will expand the company's network of data center and colocation partners and identify powered capacity to support new GPU deployments.

Desrosiers was previously Head of Infrastructure at RunPod, where he built the company's data center partnerships program and helped scale compute capacity to more than 25,000 GPUs across 100+ providers globally. At Shadeform, he will structure deployments, match infrastructure with experienced operators, and oversee projects from cluster design through launch.

"Colocation and power availability are among the hardest constraints in AI infrastructure today, and solving them takes real expertise on the ground," said Ed Goode, CEO of Shadeform. "Caroline and JM have done this at scale. Bringing that experience in-house means we can unlock capacity for our customers and help our partners grow their fleets in ways the market can't deliver on its own."

About Shadeform

Shadeform, the GPU Cloud Marketplace, is a unified global AI cloud platform. The company partners with an extensive network of vetted cloud, data center, hardware, and infrastructure providers to give customers access to GPU compute worldwide through a single platform. Foundation model labs, inference providers, hyperscalers, and Fortune 500 enterprises rely on Shadeform to deploy critical AI infrastructure faster and at greater scale.

To learn more, visit shadeform.com

Dylan Condensa — Shadeform

[email protected]

SOURCE Shadeform