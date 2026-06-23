Shalimar at Boynton Beach Opens Pre-Leasing for Palm Beach County's Newest Luxury Residential Community

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shalimar at Boynton Beach - the fourth luxury offering under the Shalimar brand - has launched pre-leasing for its collection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes at 3570 West Boynton Beach Blvd. Set on a 13-acre lakefront property with 5,200 square feet of ground-floor retail, the community brings resort-quality living to one of South Florida's most sought-after addresses.

Residences Built to Impress

Every home is finished to condo quality, featuring quartz countertops with a large kitchen island, spa-inspired bathrooms with soaking tub and walk-in shower, wood-inspired plank flooring, oversized Low-E windows, full-size in-unit washer/dryer, walk-in closets, and private patios or balconies with views of the lake, pool, courtyard, or golf course in select homes.

Resort Amenities, Every Day

Residents enjoy a 9,850 sq. ft. clubhouse with lounge and social spaces, a resort-style pool with sundeck, a fully equipped fitness studio, a Wi-Fi lounge with coffee bar and dedicated workspaces, an outdoor pavilion with BBQ stations, scenic lakefront walking trails, EV charging stations, and a secure package locker system.

A Pet-Friendly Community

Shalimar welcomes cats and dogs with no weight restrictions (breed restrictions apply), with a private on-site dog park and dedicated pet-washing station.

Perfectly Located

Minutes from I-95 and the Florida Turnpike, residents have quick access to the dining, shopping, and entertainment of Palm Beach and Boca Raton, with parks, golf courses, and coastal waterways nearby.

"Shalimar at Boynton Beach represents the very best of coastal luxury living. Every detail — from the quartz countertops to the spa-inspired soaking tubs — has been chosen to deliver an exceptional residential experience," said a company spokesperson.

Pre-Leasing is Now Open

Visit www.shalimaratboynton.com to explore floor plans and schedule a tour. The leasing office is open Monday–Friday 9 AM–6 PM and Saturday 10 AM–5 PM.

Contact: Shalimar at Boynton Beach Leasing Office Phone (561) 628-6683 | email [email protected] 3570 West Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach, FL 33436

SOURCE Shalimar at Boynton Beach