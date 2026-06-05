Shamieh Law Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit After Security Guard Killed at Deep Ellum Nightclub

DALLAS, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shamieh Law has filed a wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of Juliana Gray following the May 5, 2026, killing of her son, Joseph Gray, a security guard who was shot and killed while intervening in a fight at La Tardeada nightclub in Deep Ellum. The suit (DC-26-09947) filed June 2, 2026, in the 68th Judicial District Court of Dallas County, names La Tardeada and the shooter, Detorius Tarver, as defendants.

According to the complaint, Joseph Gray was working as an unarmed security guard at La Tardeada on May 5 when a physical altercation broke out between patrons. Gray intervened to break up the fight as part of his job. One of the individuals involved, Detorius Tarver, allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot Gray point-blank. Gray was transported to a local hospital before succumbing to his injuries.

The lawsuit alleges that La Tardeada permitted Detorius Tarver to circumvent security and enter the club with a weapon in exchange for a fee. According to the complaint, Tarver was allegedly seen on social media displaying a weapon on the dance floor prior to the shooting. The complaint further alleges that the club's security practices created a foreseeable risk to employees and patrons.

The complaint cites public statements from Dallas City Council member Jesse Moreno, whose district includes Deep Ellum. Following the shooting, Moreno described the club as a "bad operator" that has been a constant problem since opening less than a year ago. While Deep Ellum has worked to address safety and revitalization, the complaint contends that La Tardeada actively undermined those efforts by operating as a haven for violent and illegal activity.

""Joseph Gray was an unarmed security guard doing exactly what he was hired to do," said Attorney Myles Lenz, Partner at Shamieh Law. "He intervened in a fight, and a patron who allegedly bypassed security shot him point-blank. This is not a tragic accident. Juliana Gray lost her son, and La Tardeada needs to be held accountable for that loss."

The lawsuit asserts claims for negligence, premises liability, gross negligence, assault and murder (against Tarver individually), wrongful death, and survival damages. Plaintiff seeks compensatory and punitive damages and a jury trial. The complaint alleges that La Tardeada's pay-to-circumvent-security policy was a direct and proximate cause of Joseph Gray's death.

About Shamieh Law

Shamieh Law is a civil rights and personal injury firm fighting for individuals and families in Texas and Louisiana. With offices in Dallas, Austin, Lake Charles, and Arkansas, the firm takes on cases that matter—holding institutions, law enforcement, and corporations accountable when they cause harm. All interview requests should be directed to the media contact below.

SOURCE Shamieh Law