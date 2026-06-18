Shane Homes Brings Personalized Customization and Craft-First Homebuilding to the Dallas-Fort Worth Market

ROCKWALL, Texas, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shane Homes, a Calgary-headquartered homebuilder with 47 years of experience, has made its U.S. debut in Rockwall, Texas, introducing a level of structural customization, craftsmanship and customer experience not typically found in the Dallas-Fort Worth market.

Shane Homes, a Calgary-headquartered homebuilder, has opened its first U.S. model home at Park Hills in Rockwall, Texas.

The family-owned builder opened its first U.S. model home in September 2025 at Park Hills, a Rockwall community adjacent to Harry Myers Park, one of the city's most beloved recreation destinations. The company also builds in a second Rockwall community, Gideon Grove. Both communities are served by the highly regarded Rockwall Independent School District and offer quick access to Dallas via I-30.

"Our goal is not simply to enter the Dallas market. It is to raise what buyers can expect from a homebuilder. From craftsmanship to communication, we are delivering a level of quality and personalization that has not been widely available here," said Dave Rickett, President of Shane Homes Dallas.

Shane Homes' "Love It or Customize It" program sets the company apart. While competitors offer design studio finish selections, Shane Homes allows buyers to personalize their floor plan before construction begins, moving walls, bathrooms, kitchens and living areas, and in some cases, adjusting the overall footprint where the lot allows. All of this is delivered at competitive production builder pricing.

Buyers can select from 13 floor plans ranging from approximately 2,500 to more than 4,000 square feet, with homes priced from the mid-$500,000s. Elements that other builders sell as upgrades come standard: 2-by-6 exterior wall construction, oversized garages and eight-foot solid-core interior doors on every level.

Shane Homes in Rockwall are priced from the mid-$500,000s to the upper $800,000s. The model home at 310 Shadow Ridge Road, Rockwall, TX 75087, is open Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sunday, 12-5 p.m. Call 469-836-1414 or visit shanehomes.com for more information.

About Shane Homes

Shane Homes is committed to delivering a transparent, personalized homebuilding experience. By combining personalized structural floor plan customization, reliable construction timelines and direct communication with its building team, the company empowers buyers to take control of their homebuilding journey. A family-owned business since 1979, Shane Homes has built more than 16,000 homes and contributed more than $100 million to civic projects, parks, schools, hospitals, and charities across the communities it serves. For more information, visit shanehomes.com.

SOURCE Shane Homes