NEW YORK, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shara Sand, Psy.D. is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Doctor in the field of Psychology for her accomplishments as a New York State Licensed Psychologist.

Shara Sand, Psy.D. is recognized by Continental Who’s Who

Dr. Shara Sand's practice offers a wide array of psychotherapeutic services designed to lead both adolescents and adults to live emotionally healthy, satisfied, and productive lives. Tailored to individual needs, services include counseling services that address symptoms of anxiety, depression, and self-harm, as well as issues pertaining to gender, sexuality, creative blocks, performance anxiety, infertility and parenting issues, among others. Dr. Sand's approach to treatment is unique, believing that psychotherapy is most beneficial to addressing all conflicts and ultimately helping her clients to make fulfilling decisions. As a psychologist and psychotherapist, Dr. Sand advises the importance of "listening to people without making judgment."



Dr. Sand received her doctorate in clinical psychology from the Ferkauf Graduate School of Psychology, Yeshiva University, located in Bronx, NY. Furthering her education, Dr. Sand completed Postdoctoral training in Medical Psychology and AIDS at St. Luke's Roosevelt Hospital Center in New York City and obtained her Master's degree in Music.



Before entering the field of psychology, Dr. Sand's strong interest in music landed her a role as a trombonist for more than a decade. With the relationship between music and psychology as an integral part of her practice, Dr. Sand provides counseling services for music students at The Manhattan School of Music.



To further her professional development, Dr. Sand maintains active memberships with the American Psychological Association, the New York State Psychological Association, the Performing Arts Medicine Association, Association for the Study of Dreams, and the American Federation of Musicians, Local 802.



Dr. Sand dedicates this recognition in the "loving memory of my father, Adolf Sand."



For more information, please visit www.drsharasand.com.

CONTACT: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

