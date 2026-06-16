ShareGate launches Entra ID Migration, giving IT teams one tool for a full Microsoft 365 tenant-to-tenant migration

For the first time, ShareGate users can plan and execute M365 identity, mailbox, and workload migrations without switching tools

MONTRÉAL, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ShareGate, the leading Microsoft 365 migration and governance platform, trusted by over 100,000 IT pros for its unmatched simplicity, today announced the launch of Entra ID migration for Microsoft 365 tenant-to-tenant scenarios. For the first time, ShareGate Migrate users can manage the full migration sequence in one tool, under a single flat-rate subscription with unlimited users and data.

Until now, teams relied on manual PowerShell scripts, hand-built user lists, or separate identity tools. With this release, they can manage the full sequence in one place: identity first, then mailbox, then workloads (Exchange Online, SharePoint, OneDrive, and Teams).

Before execution, teams can review and adjust user and group mappings, identify conflicts, and validate identities before a single mailbox or file is moved. The result: permissions follow, content reaches the right users, and employees get to work on day one.

"I've seen many tenant-to-tenant migrations run into trouble before a single mailbox or workload moves. Identity conflicts surface mid-run, and suddenly, you're making decisions under pressure with users already affected. Having Entra ID, mailbox, and workloads in one tool means you resolve those conflicts during planning, with full visibility into what will be created, updated, or skipped before anything runs. That's the difference between a migration you control and one that controls you," said Richard Harbridge, Principal Industry Advisor at ShareGate.

The addition expands ShareGate's support across critical stages of Microsoft 365 migrations, enabling teams to:

Migrate user accounts, security groups, Microsoft 365 groups, and group memberships

Assign licenses via CSV

Detect conflicts before execution

Validate identity mappings deterministically

Safely re-run migration waves as projects evolve

View all identity decisions in one place, with conflicts flagged before execution

Override automated matches and map identities manually when needed

"We tested Entra ID Migration before it was widely available, and it's already changed how we think about tenant migrations. Identity is handled before we ever touch a mailbox. That's not something we could say before," said Nebojsa Prokic, Cloud Architect at SoftwareOne.

"Anyone who's worked through a tenant-to-tenant migration knows the data move is only part of the challenge," said Kevin Meija, Project Engineer at Kite Technology Group. "The real work is understanding identities, permissions, and dependencies before cutover. ShareGate's Entra ID Migration gave us visibility into those relationships early, which meant fewer surprises and a lot more confidence when it was time to execute."

Additional Entra ID capabilities are planned for later this year, giving IT professionals greater control over every stage of the identity process:

Identity filters to sort users by status, type, and mapping state

Bulk updates to apply mapping decisions, license assignments, and domain mappings across multiple users at once

Automated post-migration onboarding so employees land in their new account without IT intervention

ShareGate is also making a significant engineering investment in device migration, moving toward a complete end-to-end tenant-to-tenant migration experience.

To learn more about ShareGate Migrate and its identity-first migration approach, visit https://sharegate.com/solutions/entra-id-migration.

About ShareGate

ShareGate is the leading Microsoft 365 migration and governance platform, trusted by over 100,000 IT pros for its unmatched simplicity.

It offers the simplest, most reliable, and most affordable way to move business data to Microsoft 365. Whether migrating from Google Workspace, file shares, Exchange Online, SharePoint on-premises, or tenant-to-tenant, ShareGate gets the job done without surprises. From cloud transformation to M&A integration, it keeps things just damn simple.

ShareGate also helps organizations stay in control once their data is migrated. Its powerful governance features let users assess environments, uncover issues, and apply fixes on the spot, so everything stays clean, secure, and optimized. It lays the groundwork for safe Microsoft Copilot deployment within organizations.

ShareGate is developed by Workleap Technologies, a Montréal–based software company.

Media Contact

Tanner Garza

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SOURCE ShareGate