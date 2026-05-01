Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. is obtaining a Fair Price for Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Esperion (NASDAQ: ESPR) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its recently announced transaction with ARCHIMED.

Click here to learn how to join our investigation and obtain additional information or contact us at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Esperion stockholders will receive $3.16 per share in cash at closing, plus one non-tradeable contingent value right that entitles holders to participate in up to $100 million in aggregate milestone payments based on future net sales performance. The transaction is valued at up to approximately $1.1 billion in total equity value. The contingent payments include up to $40 million based on 2027 U.S. net sales of bempedoic acid products including NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET, triggered if annual sales exceed $300 million. An additional $60 million payment is contingent on bumetanide product ENBUMYST achieving $160 million in annual U.S. net sales by December 31, 2030.

Esperion insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Esperion by imposing a significant penalty if Esperion accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the Esperion board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP