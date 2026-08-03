Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is obtaining a Fair Price for Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Lantheus (NASDAQ: LNTH) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its recently announced transaction with Curium.

Click here to learn how to join our investigation and obtain additional information or contact us at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Lantheus shareholders will receive $102.50 per share in cash at closing, plus non-transferable Contingent Value Rights worth up to $12.00 per share, bringing the total potential consideration to $114.50 per share. The CVR payments are contingent on the achievement of specified commercial sales milestones across Lantheus' prostate cancer diagnostics, neurology diagnostics, and DEFINITY product lines through 2030.

Lantheus insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Lantheus by imposing a significant penalty if Lantheus accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the Lantheus board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP