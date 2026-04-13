Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Leggett & Platt, Incorporated is obtaining a Fair Price for Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Leggett & Platt (NYSE: WSR) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its recently announced transaction with Somnigroup.

Click here to learn how to join our investigation and obtain additional information or contact us at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Leggett & Platt stockholders will receive 0.1455 shares of Somnigroup common stock for each share of Leggett & Platt stock they own in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $2.5 billion based on Somnigroup's closing share price on April 10, 2026. Following completion, Leggett & Platt shareholders will own approximately 9% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis.

Leggett & Platt insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Leggett & Platt by imposing a significant penalty if Leggett & Platt accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the Leggett & Platt board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP