Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Organon & Co. is obtaining a Fair Price for Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Organon (NYSE: OGN) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its recently announced transaction with Sun Pharma.

Click here to learn how to join our investigation and obtain additional information or contact us at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Organon stockholders will receive $14.00 per share in an all‑cash transaction with an enterprise valuation of $11.75 billion. Organon insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Organon by imposing a significant penalty if Organon accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the Organon board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP