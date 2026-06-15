Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Roku, Inc. is obtaining a Fair Price for Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its recently announced transaction with Fox.

Click here to learn how to join our investigation and obtain additional information or contact us at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Roku stockholders will receive cash-and-stock transaction valued at $160.00 per Roku share. Fox will pay $96.00 in cash and 0.9693 shares of Fox Class A common stock for each Roku Class A and Class B share. Upon closing, existing Fox shareholders are expected to own approximately 73% of the combined company and Roku shareholders approximately 27%.

Roku insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Roku by imposing a significant penalty if Roku accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the Roku board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

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SOURCE Ademi LLP