Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Sanara MedTech Inc. is obtaining a Fair Price for Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Sanara (Nasdaq: SMTI) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its recently announced transaction with MiMedx.

Click here to learn how to join our investigation and obtain additional information or contact us at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Sanara shareholders will receive $33.00 in cash and 0.4735 shares of MIMEDX common stock for each share of Sanara common stock they own, which represents a value of $2.00 per share, calculated based on the average closing price of MIMEDX common stock of $4.22 for the last five consecutive trading days through and including July 28, 2026, in a cash-and-stock transaction valued at $35 per share, with a total enterprise value of approximately $350 million.

Sanara insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Sanara by imposing a significant penalty if Sanara accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the Sanara board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP