SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Select Medical Holdings Corporation ("SEM")

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who own Select Medical Holdings Corporation ("Select Medical" or the "Company") (NYSE: SEM) stock purchased on or before March 2, 2026 .

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into potential breaches of fiduciary duty by the Select Medical Board of Directors in connection with Select Medical's entry into a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") to be acquired by a consortium led by Executive Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio, Senior Executive Vice President Martin F. Jackson, and private equity firm Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe (collectively, the "Consortium"). The Agreement values Select Medical's stock at $16.50 per share, and the Consortium will acquire all outstanding shares not already owned by the group. Levi & Korsinsky's Select Medical investigation concerns whether the Board of Directors breached its fiduciary duties owed to the company's stockholders.

To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://zlk.com/mna2/select-medical-holdings-corporation-information-request-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington, D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor

New York, NY 10004

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP