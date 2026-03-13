SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Stockholders of an Investigation into the Fairness of the Acquisition of European Wax Center, Inc

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Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Mar 13, 2026, 16:18 ET

NEW YORK, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased European Wax Center, Inc. ("European Wax" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EWCZ) stock prior to February 10, 2026.

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the acquisition of European Wax by General Atlantic. As a result of the merger, European Wax stockholders are expected to receive only $5.80 per share in cash in exchange for each share of common stock.

To learn more about the investigation and your rights, go to:

https://zlk.com/mna2/european-wax-center-inc-lawsuit-submission-form-2

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The European Wax merger investigation concerns whether the Board of European Wax have harmed stockholders by neglecting to maximize the merger price of the Company and whether all material facts have been properly disclosed to stockholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington, D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

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