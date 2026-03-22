SHAREHOLDER REMINDER: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Continues Investigation of Potential Securities Claims Against Wealthfront Corporation (NASDAQ: WLTH)

Shares of Wealthfront Corporation declined sharply following the company's first post-IPO earnings release, pressured by disappointing asset flow figures and emerging investor concerns about strategic exposures underpinning its mortgage business. The stock sell-off came as Wealthfront reported softer net inflows in recent months, signaling a slowdown in client acquisitions and cash management balances relative to prior periods. Additionally, heightened market scrutiny over the CEO's ownership stake in a banking partner central to the firm's mortgage initiative has added to investor uncertainty, fueling speculation around potential conflicts of interest and long-term integration risks.

Since the company's IPO on or around December 12, 2025, at $14.00 per share, the stock has fallen $3.74, or 26.71%, to close at $10.26 on January 14, 2026.

To learn more about the Wealthfront investigation, go to www.faruqilaw.com/WLTH or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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