Shareholders who lost money in shares of Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALAR) should contact Wolf Haldenstein Immediately

Lead Plaintiff Deadline October 5, 2026

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ("Wolf Haldenstein"), a nationally recognized securities litigation law firm, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired American Depositary Receipts ("ADR's") of Alarum Technologies Ltd. ("Alarum" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ALAR) between March 20, 2025 and July 2, 2026, inclusive (the "Class Period").

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CASE AND SUBMIT CONTACT INFORMATION

Investors who purchased Alarum shares during the class period and suffered losses may be eligible to participate in the case, with the lead-plaintiff deadline set for October 5, 2026

Alarum is a global provider of web data collection solutions, empowering organizations to gain a competitive edge by streamlining the collection, extraction, and analysis of large-scale structured data from public online resources.

The filed Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that:

an Alarum Technologies subsidiary, NetNut, was engaging in illegal activity by linking customer home internet devices into another network without the customer's consent;





this activity allows cyber criminals to conceal their locations;





the foregoing materially heightened Alarum Technologies' legal exposure and materially threatened its business prospects; and





as a result, Defendants' statements about Alarum Technologies' business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On July 2, 2026, the Company disclosed that its subsidiary, NetNut Ltd., became aware that certain domains associated with NetNut had been seized by the FBI.

Then July 3, 2026, the Company announced that additional domains associated with NetNut had been seized and that, as a result of this development, the Company was experiencing disruptions to a portion of its services and continued disruptions would likely have a material adverse effect on the Company's operations, financial results and its ability to provide certain services to its customers. The Company also revealed that it was investigating whether its network or services have been used for malicious, fraudulent, or unlawful purposes and would be cooperating with law enforcement.

On this news, the Company's stock price declined from a closing price of $8.02 per ADR on July 1, 2026, down to $6.35 per share on July 2, 2026 and $3.08 per share on July 6, 2026 (the next trading day.).

WHY WOLF HALDENSTEIN?

This illustrious firm, founded in 1888, is steadfast in their pursuit of justice for investors who have suffered financial harm due to these misrepresented statements. The law firm brings to the fore over 125 years of legal expertise in securities litigation and has a proven record of protecting the rights of investors.

We encourage all investors who have been affected or have information that will assist in our investigation, to contact Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP.

There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.

Firm Website: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact:

*Firm Website: *Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

SOURCE Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP