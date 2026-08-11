Shareholders who lost money in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) should contact Wolf Haldenstein Immediately

Lead Plaintiff Deadline September 28, 2026

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP, a nationally recognized securities litigation law firm, informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) ("Bloom" or the "Company"), on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Bloom common stock between February 27, 2025 and July 8, 2026, inclusive ("the Class Period").

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CASE AND SUBMIT CONTACT INFORMATION

Investors who purchased Bloom common stock during the class period and suffered losses may be eligible to participate in the case, with the lead-plaintiff deadline set for September 28, 2026.

WHY WOLF HALDENSTEIN?

The filed class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

Bloom Energy obtained scandium through intermediaries who sourced the metal from China; as a result, Bloom Energy understated the extent to which it relied on scandium from China; and because of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about Bloom Energy's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a

reasonable basis.

The filed class action lawsuit further alleges that on July 8, 2026, at approximately 13:00 EDT, Hunterbrook Media published a report titled "Bloom's Big Lie," which alleged, among other things, that "Bloom is, in fact, reliant on Chinese scandium, according to global trade data, Chinese corporate filings, satellite imagery, and Hunterbrook's messages with Bloom's suppliers

in China."

The report allegedly states "Hunterbrook traced four separate China-linked routes into Bloom's supply chain – scandium oxide shipped directly to its Delaware plant, plus scandium-bearing ceramics and powders flowing through intermediaries in Thailand, Japan, and South Korea."



On this news, the price of Bloom Energy stock fell nearly 6%,

This illustrious firm, founded in 1888, is steadfast in their pursuit of justice for investors who have suffered financial harm due to these misrepresented statements. The law firm brings to the fore over 125 years of legal expertise in securities litigation and has a proven record of protecting the rights of investors.

We encourage all investors who have been affected or have information that will assist in our investigation, to contact Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP.

There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.

Contact:

Firm Website: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

SOURCE Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP