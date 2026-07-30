Shareholders who lost money in shares of Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein Immediately

Lead Plaintiff Deadline September 21, 2026

NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP, a nationally recognized securities litigation law firm, informs investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ : MVST) ("Microvast" or the "Company"), on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Microvast common stock between April 1, 2025 and March 16, 2026, inclusive.

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Investors who purchased Microvast shares during the class period and suffered losses may be eligible to participate in the case, with the lead-plaintiff deadline set for September 21, 2026.

The filed complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

due to, inter alia, inventory management issues and delays in commercial vehicle rollouts by Microvast's customers, Defendants had overstated Microvast's ability to reach its margin targets;

Defendants overstated Microvast's ability to complete the Huzhou Phase 3.2 expansion by the end of 2025; and

as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The market received its first hint of the true state of Microvast's business and operations on June 25, 2025, when the short seller, Grizzly Research, issued a report concerning Microvast (the "Grizzly Report"), alleging that the Company "is fabricating a significant part of its business and capabilities", including, inter alia, by overstating the level of activity at its production facilities, including the Huzhou facility, and likewise overstating the prospective economic opportunities from its commercial partnerships.

Following publication of the Grizzly Report, Microvast's stock price plunged during intraday trading, falling as much as $0.40 per share, or approximately 10.23%, before ultimately closing at $3.90 per share. Then, barely one month after the Grizzly Report, on August 1, 2025, Microvast announced the departure of its Chief Financial Officer, Charles Schultz, just three months after he joined the Company. On this news, Microvast's stock price fell $0.30 per share, or approximately 9.93%, to close at $2.72 per share on August 4, 2025.

Subsequently, operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, in which it revealed that production following the Huzhou Phase 3.2 expansion would not begin until Q1 2026 - after repeatedly advising investors that the additional capacity associated with the expansion would be online by Q4 2025. On this news, Microvast's stock price fell $0.50 per share, or approximately 10%, to close at $4.48 per share on November 11, 2025.

Finally, on March 16, 2026, Microvast issued a press release reporting its financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025. Among other items, Microvast reported that gross margin declined to approximately 1% for the quarter, down sharply from approximately 36% for the same period in the prior year, which the Company attributed to inventory impairment charges arising from "specialized ESS components". Microvast also reported revenue of $96.5 million for the quarter, representing a 15% year-over-year decrease and falling well short of the consensus estimate of $136.4 million. Microvast attributed this result to "regulatory shifts in South Korea and delays in customer platform ramp-up" in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

On this news, Microvast's stock price fell $0.79 per share, or 34.2%, to close at $1.52 per share on March 17, 2026.

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This illustrious firm, founded in 1888, is steadfast in their pursuit of justice for investors who have suffered financial harm due to these misrepresented statements. The law firm brings to the fore over 125 years of legal expertise in securities litigation and has a proven track record of protecting the rights of investors.

We encourage all investors who have been affected or have information that will assist in our investigation, to contact Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP.

There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.

Contact:

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SOURCE Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP