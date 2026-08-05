Shawne Merriman Secures Exclusive Media Rights to the St. Frances and IMG Academy National Showcase

Former NFL All-Pro will produce and distribute a marquee matchup between two national high school football powerhouses

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Former NFL All-Pro linebacker and media entrepreneur Shawne Merriman has secured the exclusive production and media rights to the highly anticipated matchup between St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.) and IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) on Friday, November 13, 2026.

Scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at St. Frances Academy, the game will bring together two of the nation's top-ranked high school football programs, both known for developing elite college and NFL talent. IMG Academy enters the season as a perennial national championship contender, while St. Frances finished the 2025 season among the country's top-ranked teams, positioning the matchup as a potential battle for national supremacy. The game is expected to draw national attention from college programs, scouts, media outlets, sponsors and football fans.

For Merriman, the event also carries a rare personal dimension. His son, Justin Merriman, is a Class of 2029 quarterback at St. Frances Academy and one of the emerging prospects in his class. The rising sophomore has already received multiple Division I scholarship offers from Alabama, Maryland, Rutgers and Syracuse, after transferring to St. Frances to compete against elite national talent.

Although the father-son connection adds a compelling storyline, Merriman's investment extends well beyond one player or one game. The deal reflects a broader business strategy focused on acquiring and developing premium live-sports programming, building year-round storytelling around rising athletes, and creating integrated opportunities for media and brand partners at the intersection of football recruiting and youth culture.

The project builds on Merriman's expansion into sports media following his NFL career. In 2025, he secured the live rights to produce and air East-West Shrine Bowl practices, and through programming such as "The Fan Zone," Merriman has also created fan-first formats designed to connect live events, former athletes, sponsors and digital audiences.

"This is more than just a football game," said Merriman. "It's a national showcase for the next generation of football stars, and we're committed to producing it at the highest level possible."

Merriman is developing the matchup as a national football property featuring premium live production, player-driven storytelling, sponsor integrations and multi-platform distribution. Plans include original digital content, behind-the-scenes access, player and coach features, recruiting coverage and brand activations leading into kickoff.

"The goal is not simply to produce a single game," Merriman added. "Our vision is to build a premier football event that showcases elite talent, creates compelling content for fans and provides a platform for brands and media partners to be part of something special."

Merriman is currently in discussions with national television networks, streaming platforms and corporate partners regarding distribution, sponsorship and promotional opportunities surrounding the event.

ABOUT SHAWNE MERRIMAN

Shawne Merriman is a three-time Pro Bowler, former NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and entrepreneur whose post-playing career spans live sports media, technology and fan engagement. The former first-round NFL Draft pick has developed original programming and live-event properties designed for today's multi-platform sports audience.

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SOURCE Shawne Merriman