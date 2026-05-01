She Does Everything for Everyone -- This Mother's Day, Give Her the One Thing She Actually Needs

The Floatation Tank Association, the float therapy industry association, wants every mom to experience the science-backed power of floating

SAN DIEGO, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- She drives the carpool. She manages the calendar. She holds it all together — even on the days she's running on four hours of sleep and sheer willpower. This Mother's Day, the Floatation Tank Association is asking one simple question: when was the last time she got to truly rest? When was the last time she was fully rested AND pampered?

We know what mom wants: to be recognized, to be loved, and to be cared for. We can help you do that for her!

Mom Enjoying A Float Mom Floating In Water

What Is Float Therapy?

Float therapy — also known as sensory deprivation or Flotation-REST (Reduced Environmental Stimulation Therapy) — involves floating effortlessly in a tank filled with water saturated with over 1,000 pounds of Epsom salt. There's no therapist, no one touching you, no instructions to follow. It's a completely solitary experience where the only thing required of you is nothing at all.

For women juggling careers, families, and the mental load that never seems to lighten, that hour of nothing can be transformative.

Why Women Are Turning to Floating

The benefits of float therapy read like a wish list for every overwhelmed woman. During a float, the body's parasympathetic nervous system activates and cortisol levels drop — meaning stress doesn't just feel like it's melting away, it physically is. The float experience helps reset the nervous system, supporting deeper and more restorative sleep — something many women struggle with, especially those experiencing hormonal shifts during pregnancy, postpartum, perimenopause and menopause that bring hot flashes, insomnia, and brain fog.

Research backs it up. Studies on Flotation-REST show it reduces chronic pain, elevates optimism, decreases anxiety and depression, and helps people fall asleep more easily at night. And unlike a one-time spa treatment, the benefits of floating compound — each session builds on the last as the body learns to relax more quickly and more deeply. Most people notice the biggest shift after their second or third float.

The Perfect Mother's Day Gift

Skip the brunch reservation she'll end up organizing herself. This year, give Mom the gift of an experience that actually gives back to her body and mind. With Mother's Day falling on May 10th, now is the time to book.

Visit the FTA's Mother's Day Page to find a location near you. Many locations offer specials during the month of May and June.

Interested in Bringing Float Therapy to Your Community?

The float therapy industry is growing, and the Floatation Tank Association is here to help new entrepreneurs open float centers with expert guidance and support. Learn more at floatation.org.

Join Us at the Float Conference in Norfolk, VA

Want to dive deeper into the world of float therapy? The Float Conference is coming to Norfolk, Virginia, featuring incredible speakers and industry leaders sharing the latest insights, research, and business strategies in the float world. Whether you're a float enthusiast, a current center owner, or an aspiring entrepreneur ready to make the leap, this is the event you don't want to miss. Purchase your tickets at floatation.org.

Media Contact: Mandy Miller | 619-709-0300 | [email protected]

SOURCE Float Tank Association