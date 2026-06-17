She Founded One of the Only Women-Led Brands in Hemp Cigarettes. Now, as Menthol Leaves the Shelves, Full Moons Club Opens Pre-Orders on Its First Cooled Blend.

Pre-orders open today at fullmoonsclub.com/cooled for $16.99 a pack. The first run is limited; orders ship in July. Every batch is lab-tested by an accredited third-party laboratory, and the certificate of analysis for this run will be published before orders ship. Adults 21+.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Moons Club, the founder-led hemp cigarette brand, today opened pre-orders for Full Moons Cooled Blend, its first menthol-finished blend. The first production run is limited and ships in July. Pre-orders are open now at $16.99 per pack of twenty.

Marion Brooks founded Full Moons Club in 2017 and hand-rolled its first packs herself. The founder-led hemp cigarette brand opens pre-orders for Full Moons Cooled Blend, its first menthol-finished blend, on June 17, 2026. Full Moons Cooled Blend, the first menthol-finished hemp cigarette from Full Moons Club. No tobacco, no nicotine. Pre-orders are open at fullmoonsclub.com/cooled for $16.99 a pack; the first run ships in July 2026. Marion Brooks, founder of Full Moons Club. The Miami Beach hemp cigarette brand, with no tobacco and no nicotine, opens pre-orders for Full Moons Cooled Blend, its first menthol-finished blend, on June 17, 2026.

Founder Marion Brooks started Full Moons in 2017, hand-rolling the first packs herself in a small Venice Beach apartment, and has spent eight years building the brand the slow way: every batch tested by an accredited third-party laboratory, with certificates of analysis published in the open. In a category with almost no women founders, Full Moons is one of the only women-founded brands shipping hemp flower in the traditional cigarette form. The company remains founder-led and independently owned.

"I hand-rolled the first Full Moons packs in a small apartment in Venice Beach, CA, and we built this first Cooled run the same way we have built everything: small, deliberate, and lab-tested before it ships," said Brooks. "This blend is for the people who have been asking us for a cooler finish. It is the same ritual with a new climate. When this run is gone, the next one ships when it is ready, not before."

Cooled Blend arrives as menthol continues to disappear from shelves across the country. Massachusetts removed menthol cigarettes from sale in 2020, and the menthol question remains live at the federal level. Full Moons is not a tobacco product and is not positioned as one: Cooled Blend contains no tobacco and no nicotine. It is an 85mm hemp cigarette with 0.8 grams of sun-grown hemp flower per smoke, with a menthol finish designed for a smooth draw. It is made from hemp as defined by the 2018 Farm Bill (no more than 0.3 percent delta-9 THC on a dry-weight basis), and Full Moons additionally holds each serving below 0.4mg of delta-9 THC.

"We make smokes for adults who already smoke and are not trying to quit," Brooks said. "We are not a wellness company and we are not a quitting aid. We are an honest plant, rolled clean, sold to adults. That is the whole pitch."

A certificate of analysis for the first Cooled Blend run, covering cannabinoid profile, THC compliance, heavy metals, pesticides, and microbials from an accredited third-party laboratory, will be published at fullmoonsclub.com/lab-tests before orders ship.

Pre-orders are open to adults 21 and over at fullmoonsclub.com/cooled. Cards are charged at checkout and orders ship in July 2026. Shipping is available in states where smokable hemp is permitted; a current list is maintained at fullmoonsclub.com/compliance.

About Full Moons Club

Full Moons Club is a founder-led hemp cigarette company headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida. Founded by Marion Brooks in 2017, the brand produces hemp cigarettes made from hemp as defined by the 2018 Farm Bill. Full Moons cigarettes contain no tobacco and no nicotine, and every batch is tested by an accredited third-party laboratory, with certificates of analysis published at fullmoonsclub.com/lab-tests. The company is founder-owned, with no tobacco-company ownership or investment. Products are sold to adults 21+ at fullmoonsclub.com and through independent retailers in select markets.

Newsroom: fullmoonsclub.com/press

Adults 21+ only. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Not available in all states; see fullmoonsclub.com/compliance for current shipping restrictions.

SOURCE Full Moons Club