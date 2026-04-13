She Said Yes Launches "Earth Love" Sustainable Wedding Jewelry Collection with Global Green for Earth Day 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Earth Day, fine wedding jewelry brand She Said Yes today announced the launch of its " Earth Love " limited-edition collection in partnership with Global Green. The collaboration introduces a new standard for sustainable bridal jewelry, crafted with a "zero mining, fully recycled" approach that redefines how modern couples can celebrate love while protecting the planet.

Rooted in a shared mission that love and environmental responsibility can coexist, the Earth Love collection ensures that every purchase contributes directly to climate action. A portion of proceeds from each piece sold will support Global Green's climate park initiative—an environmental program focused on restoring ecosystems, advancing climate resilience, and educating communities. This partnership aligns consumer purchase power with measurable environmental impact, offering couples a meaningful way to give back through one of life's most significant milestones.

At the core of the collection is a commitment to sustainability without compromising design. Each piece is crafted using 100% recycled karat gold and carbon-neutral lab-grown diamonds, eliminating the need for new mining while significantly reducing carbon emissions. The collection maintains She Said Yes' signature romantic aesthetic—timeless silhouettes, refined settings, and elegant craftsmanship—while integrating environmentally responsible materials that meet the values of today's conscious consumer.

To further amplify its Earth Day initiative, She Said Yes will launch a dedicated Earth Love digital experience on its website, featuring a limited-time 15% exclusive offer alongside interactive engagement opportunities. Visitors can participate in keyword-driven activities and a special Earth Day lucky draw, creating a dual-impact experience where both purchase and participation contribute to environmental awareness and action.

"Partnering with Global Green allows us to extend the meaning of our jewelry beyond the moment of 'yes,'" said a spokesperson for She Said Yes. "This collaboration is rooted in a shared belief that love and environmental responsibility can coexist. With the Earth Love collection, every piece represents not only a commitment between two people, but also a commitment to the planet—transforming each purchase into tangible support for Global Green's climate initiatives and a more sustainable future."

"Partnerships like this demonstrate how industries can evolve to meet the urgency of our climate reality," said William Bridge. "By rethinking materials and committing to responsible sourcing, She Said Yes is helping to shift the narrative—proving that celebration and sustainability can go hand in hand. Every purchase in the Earth Love collection becomes a meaningful investment in our planet's future, supporting critical initiatives like our climate park projects that are designed to restore ecosystems and inspire lasting environmental change."

Consumers are invited to explore the Earth Love collection and participate in She Said Yes' Earth Day experience by visiting the brand's official website. As sustainability becomes increasingly central to modern weddings, She Said Yes and Global Green are setting a new precedent—where beauty, meaning, and environmental responsibility are seamlessly intertwined.

To view the collection visit:

https://shesaidyes.cc/91sgd

https://shesaidyes.cc/91sge

https://shesaidyes.cc/91sgf

https://shesaidyes.cc/91sgg

https://shesaidyes.cc/91sgh

About She Said Yes

She Said Yes is a modern fine jewelry brand redefining luxury through laboratory-grown diamonds and gemstones, ethical craftsmanship, and timeless romantic design. Specializing in engagement rings, wedding bands, and fashion jewelry, the brand blends advanced technology with emotional storytelling to create jewelry that celebrates love—beautifully and responsibly.

Visit https://www.shesaidyes.com/

About Global Green

Global Green is a leading environmental organization dedicated to creating a sustainable and resilient future through climate solutions, community engagement, and ecological restoration initiatives worldwide.

Visit https://globalgreen.org/

Media Contact:

Amy Cunha

Big Picture PR

(415) 350-3154

[email protected]

SOURCE She Said Yes