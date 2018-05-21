FORT WAYNE, Ind., May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Shelley R. Sliger is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a 2018 Professional Woman of The Year in the field of distribution at Heritage Foodservice Group, Inc.

Considered a frontrunner in the industry and a leading distributor of "100% Genuine OEM foodservice replacement parts for commercial kitchen equipment," in the North America, Heritage Foodservice Group, Inc. has served the Fort Wayne, Indiana region for decades. To fulfill the company's continued mission of providing the right part, at the right time, every time, Heritage offers single source access to parts and technical information from more than 800 foodservice manufacturers, including hot side, cold side, beverage and ware-washing equipment. With an unsurpassed team of 130 Parts Specialists, Heritage is committed to providing optimal one-to-one customer care, accurate parts identification, 24/7 online store, and same day shipping.

Having established themselves as a trusted name in the industry, Heritage's customers know that they can be provided with optimal service. Heritage Foodservice is "happy to answer your questions and track down tricky components. Whatever you need, we provide it, and we take full responsibility for your orders. If something isn't correct, we make it right."

With 20+ years of experience in the industry and ten years in her current role as Human Resources Manager at Heritage, Sliger is a seasoned human resources professional that is notorious for her outstanding contributions to the field. Spending most of her time working in employee management from final interviews, to employee issues, to terminations, Sliger is involved in all levels of assisting employees in their daily endeavors. Overseer of six employees, in her current capacity Sliger is responsible for 350+ employees, spread over four branches throughout the United States. She works closely with the Executive team in strategic planning when it comes to adding and closing branches and making changes within departments. She also specializes in the areas of ADP payroll, employee benefits, HR handbook, policies, management, new hire orientations, workers compensation, workforce planning, and much more. Sliger is also Chair to the Wellness Committee, Charity Committee, and Emergency Response Team at Heritage.

Early in her career, Sliger attained her Bachelor of Arts in Business Management from Indiana Wesleyan University. Upon attending the International Business College, Sliger also obtained her certification in Administrative Assistant and Secretarial Science. Prior to Heritage, she worked at Pretzels, Inc. for 9 years and Mattel, Inc. for 12 years.

In an effort to further enhance her expertise in Human Resources Management, Sliger is an esteemed member of the Society for Human Resource Management; Northeast Indiana Human Resources Association; Indiana Chamber of Commerce, and National Association of Professional Women.

When she is not working, Sliger enjoys spending quality time with her family, her pets, and scrapbooking. Sliger would like to dedicate this recognition to her parents, Gary and Barb Grubb as well as her children, Shane, Shanden, and Shay Sliger and her six grandchildren.

