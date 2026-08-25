Shen Milsom & Wilke Celebrates 40 Years of Shaping the Technology Behind the World's Most Important Places

Global technology design consulting firm marks four decades of innovation and looks toward the next generation of intelligent, connected, and human-centered environments.

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its founding in 1986, Shen Milsom & Wilke (SM&W) has helped shape some of the world's most important environments, designing the technology that brings buildings to life. From hospitals and airports to corporate headquarters, universities, and cultural institutions, the firm's work helps create places that are smarter, safer, more connected, and designed around the people who use them.

Tom Shen with SM&W Team Members

As SM&W marks its 40th anniversary, the firm is celebrating the people, projects, and partnerships that have shaped its history while looking ahead to what's next. The milestone recently brought together employees, clients, and industry partners for a special celebration in New York City, home to the firm's global headquarters, with anniversary activities continuing throughout the remainder of 2026. Watch anniversary video

"Our history has never simply been about technology. It's been about people," said Tom Shen, President and CEO of Shen Milsom & Wilke. "Every project begins with a simple question: How can technology improve the way people communicate, collaborate, heal, learn, travel, or experience a space? While the methods have changed dramatically since 1986, our commitment to delivering independent, client-focused consulting has never changed, and we continue to bring value by guiding our clients to successful outcomes."

Today, SM&W is a global technology design consulting practice with approximately 220 professionals across North America, Europe, and Asia, bringing together expertise in acoustics, audiovisual systems, information technology, physical security, and medical equipment planning. The firm continues to grow and has recently launched a Smart Buildings practice focused on designing connected buildings and campuses.

That multidisciplinary expertise is increasingly important as the built environment evolves. Artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, connected healthcare, smart buildings, and evolving workplace technologies are changing how spaces are designed, operated, and experienced. By working across disciplines, SM&W helps clients navigate that complexity and develop strategies that are integrated, resilient, and ready to evolve.

"Technology has become one of the defining elements of the built environment," said Rob Haddad, Chief Operating Officer. "Clients are looking for integrated strategies that improve operations, strengthen security, enhance collaboration, and create exceptional experiences. Our multidisciplinary approach allows us to look at the entire technology ecosystem and develop solutions that work together to support each client's broader goals."

As SM&W looks to its next chapter, the firm remains focused on advancing its expertise, investing in its people, and helping clients navigate the technologies, shaping the future of the built environment.

About Shen Milsom & Wilke

Founded in 1986, Shen Milsom & Wilke (SM&W) is a global technology design firm specializing in acoustics, audiovisual systems, IT infrastructure and systems, physical security, and medical equipment planning. With projects spanning the globe, SM&W is committed to creating environments where technology enhances the human experience. For more information about Shen Milsom & Wilke, visit www.smwllc.com.

Media Contact

Name: Olivia S. Farquharson

Title: Principal, Director of Global Marketing

Company: Shen Milsom & Wilke

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.smwllc.com

SOURCE Shen Milsom & Wilke, LLC