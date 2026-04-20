Shenzhen Media Group's "Telling China's Story" Season 4 Premieres, Showcasing the Fruitful Results of Chinese Juncao in the South Pacific

SHENZHEN, China, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This year marks the 5th anniversary of the Global Development Initiative (GDI). "Telling China's Story: The Friendship Circle of the Global Development Initiative" program presents a special Fiji season, taking the perspective of young Chinese people to the Pacific island nation of Fiji. It documents the implementation of numerous cooperative projects which are smaller in scale but well-designed, showcasing the heartwarming stories and broad prospects of China and Fiji working together to promote common development and share the fruits of cooperation, vividly illustrating the practical achievements of the GDI.

Not A Mushroom Fan? Follow China Youth Crew To Get Fijians Hooked On Mushrooms! Speed Speed

The program will air from April 20th to 22nd, 2026. The first episode features Chinese actor Zhao Xiaotong, food influencer Yang Beichuan, and Wu Dongwei, a doctoral student at China Agricultural University, who visit the China-Fiji Juncao Technology Demonstration Center in Nadi, Fiji, to explore how this "Happiness Juncao" from China has taken root and grown in the South Pacific island nation, benefiting people's livelihoods.

This "Happiness Juncao" has yielded "win-win results" in Fiji, bringing tangible changes to local families. Internet technology engineer Ashmir not only gained a stable income by learning Juncao technology to grow mushrooms, but also successfully paid off his car loan.

During this filming, a "Mushroom Team" of young Chinese people joined Ashmir in a Fijian market to promote mushroom dishes and introduce locals to various new ways to enjoy mushrooms. The humble mushroom became a bond of friendship across mountains and seas, conveying the warm sentiments of mutual understanding between the Chinese and Fijian people amidst the bustling market atmosphere.

SOURCE Shenzhen Media Group