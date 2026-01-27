Exploring Shenzhen: A date with Technology, Innovation, and Culture

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As China's "testbed" for reform and opening-up, Shenzhen, with its vibrant spirit of innovation, rich cultural vitality, and beautiful ecological environment, continues to draw global attention and is increasingly regarded as a key window through which the world observes China's development. Meanwhile, a growing number of international visitors are flocking to Shenzhen, eager to experience firsthand the city's rich cultural heritage, ecological beauty, and vibrant innovation ecosystem. Many have expressed high praise for the city's unique charm.

“Shared Winds Across Miles”- EP1, Shenzhen in the eyes of Professor Stephen Hartnett from the University of Colorado Denver Speed Speed

Recently, the International Communication Center of Shenzhen Media Group has launched a short-video series titled "Shared Wind, Across Miles". Featuring renowned international scholars including Professor Stephen Hartnett from the University of Colorado Denver and Japanese economist Tomoo Marukawa, the series invites global audiences to explore Shenzhen through immersive experiences. From paying tribute at the statue of Deng Xiaoping and strolling along the coastal greenway, to engaging with humanoid robots and autonomous driving technologies. These experiences offer a multi-dimensional portrait of Shenzhen's dynamic urban allure.

