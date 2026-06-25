Shepherd and Brickeye Partner to Bring IoT Risk Intelligence Into Autonomous Underwriting

Construction's safest builders have had no structured way to earn better Builder's Risk coverage terms for the loss-prevention technology they deploy. Shepherd and Brickeye are the first to change that.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shepherd, the AI-native commercial insurance platform, and Brickeye, the IoT-enabled construction risk intelligence platform, today announced a partnership integrating Brickeye's BuildersRiskIQ™ risk intelligence directly into Shepherd's underwriting model. The result: a verified, real-time view of physical risk on every protected project and better terms for builders who invest in protection.

Protecting Job Sites Should Reward Builders and Owners. Now It Does.

Shepherd and Brickeye bring verified IoT jobsite intelligence into underwriting so builders who invest in protection earn better Builder's Risk terms.

Shepherd Savings rewards builders for the technology they use to run safer, better-protected projects. The program began on casualty products, recognizing contractors who adopt tools for project management, reality capture, and jobsite documentation. It now covers Builder's Risk, and Brickeye brings the jobsite intelligence that makes it possible.

Brickeye is the first Builder's Risk partner in the program. Brickeye actively prevents loss: catching a burst water line and triggering shut-off before it floods a floor, or flagging thermal conditions in mass concrete before they turn into defects. Water damage and concrete quality are two of the costliest loss drivers in construction, and Brickeye works on both. Its platform monitors and mitigates risk across 4,500+ projects in 20+ countries. Brickeye has grown revenue 150% year over year, and has helped clients cut water loss deductibles by up to 50%.

Builders who put Brickeye on their projects receive a tiered protection classification, verified by a Certificate of Protection and based on the contracted scope of IoT services. That classification earns better terms, premium credits or lower deductibles through Shepherd Savings.

Verified Protection from IoT Data, Priced In From Day One

That same classification enters Shepherd's underwriting model at the moment of pricing. Shepherd has spent two years replacing weeks-long, email-driven underwriting with an AI platform that prices complex construction risk in minutes, and Brickeye's verified, structured data is exactly the kind of input that makes that model sharper. Shepherd has issued 1,500+ policies covering $400B+ in insured project value and grown revenue 7x in 24 months.

As insured projects close out, the correlation between protection tier and actual claims outcomes becomes pricing and structure intelligence no competitor can replicate. Every project that closes adds a verified signal to how Shepherd prices the next one. For Brickeye, it validates what each protection tier actually delivers, real claims outcomes that prove the value of IoT risk controls in the field. For insurance brokers, this partnership creates a differentiator: the ability to place clients who invest in risk mitigation at better terms than the standard market can offer. And for owners, this program eliminates the uncertainty and lender issues that can come along with potentially $1M+ water damage deductibles.

Better Data Means a Smarter Model

Autonomous systems rely on their inputs. Brickeye's verified jobsite intelligence is precisely what enables Shepherd's fully autonomous model to earn more authority to act and price with precision over time. The model compounds with each project that closes.

"De-risking a project starts before breaking ground. We assess design and risk in preconstruction, then deploy the IoT controls that inform how the project should be protected and underwritten," said Tim Angus, CEO of Brickeye. "From there, our platform mitigates risk in real time, catching a burst water line and triggering shut-off before it floods a site, or flagging thermal conditions in mass concrete before they cause defects. Until now, all that intelligence lived on the jobsite and never informed the underwriting decision. With Shepherd, it does, and the builders who protect their projects pay less for it."

"We built Shepherd on the thesis that, given the total cost of risk in large construction, financial services providers like us are uniquely positioned to incentivize loss prevention for the mutual benefit of ourselves and our customers," said Justin Levine, Co-Founder and CEO of Shepherd. "Brickeye gives us a verified, upfront picture of exactly how a Builder's Risk account is being protected, plus real-time physical-risk intelligence as it's built. That is precisely the kind of proprietary, structured input that lets our model earn more authority and act with more autonomy and precision over time."

The partnership initially covers U.S. Builder's Risk for vertical construction, with a focus on water damage mitigation, expanding to include concrete quality and defect risk mitigation on infrastructure and heavy civil projects as the partnership grows. Together, Shepherd and Brickeye are solving a structural gap in a $5B global market where verified jobsite data has never informed the price.

About Shepherd

Shepherd is an AI-native insurance technology platform making risk frictionless for builders and operators shaping the physical world. The company combines proprietary AI underwriting technology, real-time construction data integrations, and deep industry expertise to deliver commercial insurance with speed, precision, and intelligence. Shepherd insures construction, infrastructure, and energy projects for companies ranging from mid-market general contractors to the firms building frontier AI infrastructure. Shepherd is headquartered in San Francisco with offices nationwide. For more information about Shepherd, visit shepherdinsurance.com.

About Brickeye

Brickeye is a global leader in construction IoT and job site risk mitigation technology services, trusted by top-tier owners, developers, contractors, and insurers across 20+ countries. Brickeye is building the first AI-native IoT-enabled construction risk intelligence platform. The company helps clients protect project margins, keep construction schedules on track, and reduce insurance costs by de-risking projects in preconstruction, delivering real-time alerts and automated risk controls during construction, and providing actionable insights post-construction. Learn more at brickeye.com.

Media Contacts

[email protected];

[email protected]

SOURCE Shepherd