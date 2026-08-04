BALTIMORE, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheppard Pratt was ranked No. 8 by U.S. News & World Report in the 2026–2027 Best Hospitals rankings for psychiatry, reaffirming its position as one of the country's premier providers of behavioral healthcare. The recognition marks more than three decades of national distinction for Sheppard Pratt, which has consistently been recognized among the nation's leading psychiatric hospitals.

Sheppard Pratt Ranked No. 8 on U.S. News & World Report’s 2026-27 Best Hospitals List for Psychiatry

"Being named among the country's top psychiatric hospitals reinforces our commitment to delivering outstanding care and reflects the dedication of our team and their unwavering commitment to those we serve. At a time when demand for mental health services has never been greater, we are focused on expanding access to exceptional care and ensuring more individuals and families can receive the support they deserve," said Harsh K. Trivedi, MD, MBA, president and CEO.

Sheppard Pratt continues to advance the field through groundbreaking research and strategic investments that enhance patient experience.

The organization leads the field through research, with physicians and researchers recently publishing groundbreaking findings demonstrating that psilocybin-assisted therapy may significantly reduce suicidal ideation in individuals with treatment-resistant depression and chronic suicidal thoughts.

A comprehensive redesign of the Admissions and Psychiatric Urgent Care at its hospital campus in Baltimore, Md., helped Sheppard Pratt meet the increasing demand for mental healthcare and support timely access to expert psychiatric assessment and compassionate, patient-centered care from the moment an individual enters the health system.

Beyond delivering innovative, world-class psychiatric care in its hospitals, Sheppard Pratt has expanded access to mental healthcare through its community-based programs, school-based mental health services, partnerships with hospitals and health systems nationwide, and more.

The U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals rankings are designed to help patients identify hospitals that excel in caring for individuals with particularly complex conditions. In psychiatry, rankings are determined solely through expert opinion surveys of board-certified physicians. For the 2026–2027 rankings, nearly 4,500 hospitals were evaluated, with only a select group earning national recognition across the 14 specialty rankings. For more information about the rankings, including the methodology, please visit the U.S. News Best Hospitals list and methodology resources.

About Sheppard Pratt

Sheppard Pratt is the largest private, nonprofit provider of mental health, substance use, developmental disability, special education, and social services in the country. A nationwide resource, Sheppard Pratt provides services across a comprehensive continuum of care, spanning both hospital- and community-based resources. Since its founding in 1853, Sheppard Pratt has been innovating the field through research, best practice implementation, and a focus on improving the quality of mental health care on a global level. Sheppard Pratt has been consistently recognized as a top national psychiatric hospital by U.S. News & World Report for more than 30 years.

SOURCE Sheppard Pratt Health System