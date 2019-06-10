SHIFT Communications Takes Home 12 PR Industry Awards

BOSTON, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated communications firm SHIFT Communications is kicking off summer by celebrating multiple award wins, honoring its impactful client programs and the team members who helped bring them to life. Campaigns driven by strategic data tied to timely cultural themes topped both awards lists.

SHIFT proudly attended the PR Club's 51st Annual Bell Ringer Awards Gala at the Royal Sonesta in Cambridge on June 5th. Known for celebrating the outstanding achievements of New England's public relations and communications professionals, the organization honored SHIFT with 10 Bell Ringer Awards, including a Gold Bell for superior achievement in research and planning for Kimble, which revealed compelling data trends around overworked Americans.

Additionally, in May SHIFT was proud to receive two Bulldog PR Awards, which highlight extraordinary national communications campaigns. Of note, the firm secured a Silver Award for Beqom, recognizing a superior data campaign, which brought to life important sentiments around the gender pay gap discussion.

"Each year, our agency team members find a way to continually raise the bar and push themselves to deliver smarter, strategic, buzz-worthy programs and client results," said SHIFT's Managing Partner Amy Lyons. "Given the rapid evolution we've seen across the industry over the past few years, we pride ourselves on constantly finding unique ways to create relevancy and spark conversation to drive our clients' brand love and trust."

The complete list of SHIFT's recent industry wins includes:

PR Club Bell Ringer Awards

Gold – Superior Achievement in Research & Planning: "The No Vacation Nation" for Kimble

"The No Vacation Nation" for Kimble Silver – Bylined Article : "Solace Gets Technical About Pollution: Why Putting More Plastic in Our Oceans Could Save them" for Solace

: "Solace Gets Technical About Pollution: Why Putting More Plastic in Our Oceans Could Save them" for Solace Silver – Nonprofit Communications Campaign : "Cultivating an Important Conversation: Destigmatizing Mental Health with The Clay Center for Young Healthy Minds at MGH" for The Clay Center for Young Healthy Minds at MGH

: "Cultivating an Important Conversation: Destigmatizing Mental Health with The Clay Center for Young Healthy Minds at MGH" for The Clay Center for Young Healthy Minds at MGH Silver – High Tech Campaign: "Disrupting Player One - Creating Controlled Controversy to Engage Gaming Influencers and Prospects" for Limelight

"Disrupting Player One - Creating Controlled Controversy to Engage Gaming Influencers and Prospects" for Limelight Silver – Business to Business Campaign: "Closing the Gap: Revealing Employee Pay Gaps and Its Impact on Workplace Culture" for Beqom

"Closing the Gap: Revealing Employee Pay Gaps and Its Impact on Workplace Culture" for Beqom Silver – Social Media Campaign: " Competing in Real-Time: Citrix Redirects the Spotlight During Conference Season" for Citrix

Competing in Real-Time: Citrix Redirects the Spotlight During Conference Season" for Citrix Silver – Healthcare Campaign : "Doximity on the Coming Crisis of Women's Health" for Doximity

: "Doximity on the Coming Crisis of Women's Health" for Doximity Silver – Digital or Print Feature Article or Commentary Placement: ""Holy Grail"" Media Placement Brings TripAdvisor CSR Campaign Widespread Attention" for TripAdvisor Experiences

""Holy Grail"" Media Placement Brings TripAdvisor CSR Campaign Widespread Attention" for TripAdvisor Experiences Merit – Digital or Print Series: "Brilliant Earth Coverage Shines Bright" for Brilliant Earth

"Brilliant Earth Coverage Shines Bright" for Brilliant Earth Bronze - Response to Breaking News: "Thanksgiving Eve – The Ultimate Data Breach News Dump" for Lastline

Bulldog PR Awards

Silver – Best Diversity/Inclusion Campaign: "Closing the Gap: Revealing Employee Pay Gaps and Its Impact on Workplace Culture" for Beqom

"Closing the Gap: Revealing Employee Pay Gaps and Its Impact on Workplace Culture" for Beqom Bronze – Best Not-for-Profit/ Association Campaign: "Cultivating an Important Conversation: Destigmatizing Mental Health with The Clay Center for Young Healthy Minds at MGH" for The Clay Center for Young Healthy Minds at MGH

About SHIFT Communications

SHIFT Communications is an award-winning integrated communications firm that represents some of the best-known enterprise and consumer brands, including Citrix, Demandbase, McDonald's, Simon Premium Outlets, Red Hat and RSA Conference. SHIFT Communications' 120+ employees are located in the Boston, San Francisco, New York and Austin metros. Established in 2003, SHIFT is an AVENIR GLOBAL company. For more information on SHIFT's data-driven approach to marketing and public relations visit http://www.shiftcomm.com/ .

About AVENIR GLOBAL

AVENIR GLOBAL is a Montreal-based holding and management company with an active operations mindset and a hands-on approach to all its investments. With 850 staff and offices in 21 locations across Canada, the U.S. and in Europe, it is among the top 20 largest communication firms in the world. In Canada, AVENIR GLOBAL owns NATIONAL Public Relations, the country's leading public relations firm, servicing clients across a wide range of sectors, which includes NATIONAL Capital Markets, the industry's foremost investor relations and financial services practice. In the United States, AVENIR GLOBAL owns SHIFT Communications, a data-driven integrated communications agency; and the public relations and communication company Padilla, which includes the brand consultancy Joe Smith, the food and nutrition experts at FoodMinds and the research authorities at SMS Research Advisors. The AVENIR GLOBAL network also includes healthcare specialists AXON Communications, with offices in Toronto, the U.S, the U.K. and Europe, healthcare creative agency Cherry and strategic communications consultancy Madano, both based in London. AVENIR GLOBAL is owned by RES PUBLICA Consulting Group.

