Shinebed International Showcases the Future of Comfort at Market Week 2026

Immersive showroom experience highlights the continued evolution of Bedsure and Breescape through innovation, wellness, and design.

NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shinebed International, the parent company behind leading home textile brands Bedsure and Breescape, will return to New York Market Week 2026 with an immersive showroom experience, located at 411 Fifth Avenue, 5th Floor, in New York City, spotlighting how comfort continues to evolve to meet the needs of today's consumers.

From March 23–27, the showroom will welcome media and retail partners for curated walkthroughs and one‑on‑one meetings with brand leadership, creating an intimate setting for deeper conversations around product innovation, category trends, and the future of sleep and home comfort.

"Market Week continues to be an important opportunity for us to connect in person and share how our brands are growing alongside changing consumer needs," said Josh Zhu, CEO of Shinebed. "By bringing Bedsure and Breescape together under one roof, we're able to tell a more complete story about comfort, one rooted in innovation, wellness, and everyday living."

Throughout Market Week, Shinebed will showcase how its brands are thoughtfully adapting to today's consumers and continually refining the way comfort fits into modern life.

Bedsure will showcase its latest innovations focused on softness, versatility, and everyday luxury, reinforcing the brand's ongoing commitment to evolving comfort and making it an effortless part of daily life. In addition to debuting its latest innovations, Bedsure will also spotlight PureWoven™, the brand's collection of pure natural materials crafted from exceptional fibers sustainably sourced from the world's finest origins, offering natural coziness and serene rest.

New featured products will include:

Bedsure PureWoven™ Striped Washed Cotton Duvet Cover Set : Featuring a timeless striped design and a relaxed cotton texture, this breathable duvet cover offers everyday comfort that looks good and feels even better over time.

: Featuring a timeless striped design and a relaxed cotton texture, this breathable duvet cover offers everyday comfort that looks good and feels even better over time. Bedsure SleepEase Cooling Comforter Set: A better-looking cooling comforter for truly deep sleep. Featuring HYDROCOOL® technology with a Q-max above 0.425, it delivers instant cooling beyond the market average. A stylish seersucker-textured side enhances airflow for added breathability, while CASTOR® high-tech filling provides lightweight and breathable comfort. Besides, the moisture-wicking, odor-resistant fabric keeps you cool and fresh all night.

A better-looking cooling comforter for truly deep sleep. Featuring HYDROCOOL® technology with a Q-max above 0.425, it delivers instant cooling beyond the market average. A stylish seersucker-textured side enhances airflow for added breathability, while CASTOR® high-tech filling provides lightweight and breathable comfort. Besides, the moisture-wicking, odor-resistant fabric keeps you cool and fresh all night. Bedsure CoolOxy Comforter 2.0: Engineered with a first‑of‑its‑kind zoned ventilation mesh and airflow efficiency, this breathable, quick‑dry comforter keeps sleepers cool and dry all night.

Engineered with a first‑of‑its‑kind zoned ventilation mesh and airflow efficiency, this breathable, quick‑dry comforter keeps sleepers cool and dry all night. Bedsure 2-in-1 Mattress Topper: A smarter way to upgrade your bed without replacing your mattress. Featuring a 5'' dual-layer design with 3'' supportive memory foam and a 2'' plush pillow top, it delivers cloud-like comfort and pressure relief. The breathable bamboo-blend cover keeps sleep fresh. Instantly transform any old or firm mattress into a more comfortable sleep setup.

Breescape, an innovative cooling bedding brand for hot sleepers, will also spotlight its growing portfolio of cooling sleep solutions engineered to support temperature regulation and uninterrupted rest all night. New featured products will include:

Breescape Cooling Sheets 2.0: Made to stay perfectly in place, this breathable sheet set uses cooling BlendTek™ fibers and a secure, deep‑pocket fit to deliver smooth, comfortable, temperature‑balanced sleep all night long.

Made to stay perfectly in place, this breathable sheet set uses cooling BlendTek™ fibers and a secure, deep‑pocket fit to deliver smooth, comfortable, temperature‑balanced sleep all night long. Breescape Cooling Comforter Blanket 2.0: Crafted for effortless all‑night cooling, this lightweight, breathable comforter features silk‑like airfiber fill to create a soft, airy, and refreshingly comfortable sleep experience.

Crafted for effortless all‑night cooling, this lightweight, breathable comforter features silk‑like airfiber fill to create a soft, airy, and refreshingly comfortable sleep experience. Breescape Cooling Mattress Topper: With the ability to refresh and elevate your bed, this breathable mattress topper pairs a cooling, ventilated cover with supportive high‑resilience foam and a secure non‑slip fit to deliver balanced comfort, pressure relief, and cooler sleep all night long.

About Bedsure

At Bedsure, Get Cozy is more than a slogan — it is at the core of everything we do. We believe coziness is not only a feeling you get from touch, but an experience that enhances the comfort and beauty of your home. Rooted in over 50 years of textile craftsmanship, Bedsure delivers trusted quality, thoughtful innovation, and long-lasting comfort that is easily affordable and accessible. Through products designed beyond expectations, we strive to make every home truly cozy. For more information, visit Bedsure's official website https://bedsurehome.com/, or Bedsure Amazon Store. Stay in touch with Bedsure on social media @bedsurehome.

About Breescape

Breescape is dedicated to providing innovative cooling sleep solutions for hot sleepers. Built on decades of home textile expertise as the sister brand of America's No. 1 online bedding brand, Bedsure, Breescape's cooling bedding deliver lasting coolness, exceptional breathability, and unparalleled comfort. Engineered to accommodate all sleepers and body types, Breescape's bedding offers full coverage, advanced cooling, moisture-wicking, and all-night breathability. This ensures uninterrupted, restorative sleep for everyone. For more information, visit Breescape's official website https://breescape.com/, or Breescape Amazon Store. Stay in touch with Breescape on social media @breescapehome.

SOURCE Shinebed International