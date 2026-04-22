Shinhan Financial Group files its FY2025 Form 20-F to the SEC

SEOUL, South Korea, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE: SHG) (KRX: 055550) filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on April 22, 2026. The report is available at Shinhan Financial Group's Homepage,

http://www.shinhangroup.com/en/ir/disclosure/overseas, as well as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website, www.sec.gov

A hard copy of the annual report will be provided to shareholders upon request, free of charge, via "[email protected]".

Contact: Sena Kim, +82-2-6360-3148, [email protected]

SOURCE Shinhan Financial Group