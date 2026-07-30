SHIPLEY DONUTS BUILDS MOMENTUM IN FIRST HALF OF 2026 WITH NEW MARKETS, MENU INNOVATION, FRANCHISE GROWTH

Nation's largest donut and kolache brand closes out Q2 2026 with 4 franchise agreements bringing 9 new locations to Texas, Ohio, North Carolina and Oklahoma

HOUSTON, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipley Donuts, the nation's largest brand of fresh, handmade daily donuts, kolaches and coffee, marked a strong first half of 2026 with continued franchise development, entry into new markets and a historic nonprofit partnership, alongside recognitions from leading industry trade publications.

During the second quarter, Shipley signed four franchise agreements to develop nine shops, including its first nonprofit franchise partnership in South Dallas, building on Shipley's nearly 90-year legacy of community impact. Additional agreements will bring three shops to Cincinnati, Ohio, with Kolache Co. LLC, two to Raleigh, North Carolina, with Plexus Raleigh LLC, and three to Stillwater, Oklahoma, with Dough Pokes LLC.

Growth in the first half of the year brought Shipley's signature donuts and kolaches to even more communities with new shop openings. The brand opened its first shop in El Paso, Texas, in March, followed by two additional new market openings in Bossier City, Louisiana, in May and Vienna, Virginia, in June. With the second half of 2026 underway, Shipley continues to grow its national footprint as it prepares to celebrate its historic 90th anniversary in September.

Menu innovation remained central to the guest experience in Q2 as Shipley launched a dedicated online catering platform, with easy ordering for any size of group or occasion, offering custom bundles, coffee and exclusive mini kolaches. The bite-sized kolaches were first introduced as a limited-time menu item in late Q1 and quickly earned a permanent spot on the catering menu, giving meeting planners, families and event hosts a convenient, savory option for group occasions. Shipley Donuts catering orders are now available for pickup or delivery at more than 350 Shipley locations.

Additionally, in Q2, the brand celebrated Mother's Day with limited-time, all-new "MOM" letter-shaped donuts, giving guests a festive way to honor moms. In June, Shipley marked National Donut Month with the return of "Free Donut Fridays," offering a free glazed donut with any purchase, along with a limited-edition Shipley hat earned by rewards members who completed a special June visit challenge.

"The first half of 2026 has been one of the strongest growth periods for Shipley Donuts, bringing together franchise development, thoughtful menu innovation and national recognition," said Flynn Dekker, CEO of Shipley Donuts. "We're especially proud of launching our first nonprofit franchise partnership, expanding into the Midwest and continuing to build momentum across the Southeast. These milestones reflect the strength of our leadership team's strategic vision and our ability to connect with entrepreneurs nationwide."

Shipley's progress earned national industry recognition, including a No. 77 ranking on the 2026 Fast Casual Top 100 Movers & Shakers list, its third consecutive appearance. The company also ranked No. 142 on the 2026 Technomic Top 500 Chain Restaurants list, marking its second consecutive year on the list.

Franchise opportunities are available throughout the South, Southeast and Midwest for qualified operators. Learn more about Shipley Donuts franchise opportunities at www.ownashipleydonuts.com.

ABOUT SHIPLEY DONUTS

Founded in 1936, Houston-based Shipley Donuts is the nation's largest brand of fresh, handmade daily donuts and kolaches, with more than 390 franchised and company-owned restaurants across 13 states, serving up its famous donuts, coffee and kolaches to generations of guests. Shipley is ranked No. 134 on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® 2026 list and No. 1 in its category and is No. 142 on the Technomic 2026 Top 500. For franchising information, visit ownashipleydonuts.com. Follow Shipley on Instagram and Facebook @ShipleyDonuts and sign up for Shipley Rewards at shipleydonuts.com/rewards to unlock free donuts, discounted coffee, exclusive merchandise and more.

Media Contact:

Rachel Tabacnic, SPM Communications

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SOURCE Shipley Donuts