SHLY™ Deck & Fence Expands to Columbus, Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SHLY™ Deck & Fence, a premier provider of custom decks, fences, and railings, is proud to announce the moving of its OHIO location at 2580 Groveport Rd Columbus, OH 43207. This expansion represents a major milestone in the company's continued growth and commitment to delivering exceptional craftsmanship and elevated customer service to homeowners throughout the region.

"Our expansion into Columbus reflects our continued dedication to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction," said Pavel Shlyahovsky, CEO of SHLY™ Deck & Fence, "As demand for our decks, fences, and railing solutions continues to grow, this new location allows us to better serve our customers while strengthening our presence in the market and maintaining the hospitality-focused experience SHLY™ is known for."

About

At SHLY™ Deck & Fence,, we believe in doing things the right way. We've completed over 5,000 projects and installed millions of deck boards, but numbers only tell part of the story. What truly sets us apart is the pride we take in every build. Our certified experts combine skill and care to deliver fences and decks that stand strong, look stylish, and bring long-term value to your home.

For over 22 years, SHLY™ Deck & Fence has delivered high-quality, affordable, and reliable outdoor solutions backed by craftsmanship you can trust. We currently serve additional locations in Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Erie, and Frederick.

Our mission is to build outdoor spaces that match your vision and fit your lifestyle. Whether you dream of a quiet place to relax or a bold feature that impresses your guests, we're here to help. With open communication, thoughtful design, and skilled craftsmanship, we work hard to earn your trust and bring long-term value

Contact: BRIAN J. ROUSH | Director of Marketing

100 Bell Avenue Carnegie, PA 15106 | SHLYdeckcompany.com | 419-410-4737 (c)

SOURCE SHLY™ Deck & Fence