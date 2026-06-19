Shop-Vac Introduces a New Generation of Handheld Vacuums Designed for Real Life

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Some of life's best moments also happen to be the messiest.

Whether it's crumbs after a family road trip, pet hair on the couch, or everyday clutter that seems to appear out of nowhere, keeping a home clean shouldn't require hauling out a full-size vacuum every time.

Stylish, Lightweight, and Always Ready for Life's Everyday Messes. Speed Speed

That's why Shop-Vac is introducing its newest collection of handheld vacuums—a versatile lineup designed to help consumers clean faster, easier, and more often.

Combining lightweight designs, powerful suction, and modern styling, the collection makes it simple to tackle everyday messes wherever they happen.

A Solution for Every Cleaning Need

The new Shop-Vac handheld collection is organized into four distinct series, giving consumers a clear, purpose-driven way to select the right cleaning solution for their lifestyle and usage scenarios.

The S1 Series delivers an entry-level, lightweight cleaning solution designed for quick, everyday messes. Compact and easy to handle, it is well-suited for car interiors, small spills, and on-the-go cleaning where convenience and portability are the top priorities.

Shop-Vac S1 12V Car Vacuum Portable

Shop-Vac S1 12V Handheld Vacuum Cordless

The S2 Series builds on everyday usability with enhanced convenience features, including Type-C charging and wall-mount storage. Designed for fast access and organized home storage, it offers a more efficient cleaning routine for users who value readiness and ease of use in daily maintenance.

Shop-Vac S2 12V Handheld Vacuum Cordless

Shop-Vac S2 12V Handheld Vacuum Cordless, Rotatable Nozzle

The S3 Series is engineered for users who require extended performance and greater flexibility. With up to 32 minutes of runtime and improved suction capability, it is designed to handle larger cleaning tasks while maintaining cordless freedom, making it suitable for both home and vehicle applications.

Shop-Vac S3 20V Handheld Vacuum Cordless

Shop-Vac S3 20V Handheld Vacuum Cordless, Rotatable Nozzle

The S4 Series represents the premium tier of the collection, integrating brushless motor technology for stronger and more efficient performance. It features multiple specialized configurations tailored to specific needs, including multifunction vacuum-and-blower designs for home, vehicle, and outdoor use, pet-focused handheld solutions for targeted cleaning, and a convertible handheld-to-stick format designed for more comprehensive whole-home cleaning.

Shop-Vac S4 20V Handheld Vacuum Cordless with Brushless Motor

Shop-Vac S4 20V Handheld Vacuum Cordless with Brushless Motor, Motorized Pet Nozzle

Shop-Vac S4 20V Handheld Vacuum Cordless with Brushless Motor, Rotating Floor Brush

Shop-Vac S4 3-in-1 Mini Hand Vacuum & Air Duster

Shop-Vac S4 4-in-1 Portable Handheld Desk Vacuum & Air Duster

About Shop-Vac

Shop-Vac is the recognized world leader in wet/dry vacuum cleaners. Founded in 1953, Shop-Vac has manufactured innovative, high-quality vacuum cleaners and accessories. Shop-Vac offers the most complete line of vacuum cleaners and accessories available for consumer, industrial and commercial applications. Customers associate the Shop-Vac brand with dependability and the ability to handle the toughest cleaning jobs.

SOURCE Shop-Vac