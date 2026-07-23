Shore Bancshares, Inc. Reports 2026 Second Quarter Results

EASTON, Md., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHBI) (the "Company" or "Shore Bancshares"), the holding company for Shore United Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), reported net income for the second quarter of 2026 of $18.9 million, or $0.56 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $17.1 million, or $0.51 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2026, and net income of $15.5 million, or $0.46 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2025.

Second Quarter 2026 Highlights

Net Income – Net income for the second quarter of 2026 increased $1.8 million to $18.9 million, from $17.1 million in the first quarter of 2026. Net income increased primarily due to a decrease in interest expense of $1.3 million, an increase in other noninterest income of $1.2 million and a decrease in salaries and employee benefits of $1.2 million. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in interest on deposits with other banks of $858 thousand and a higher provision for credit losses of $811 thousand. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2026 was $36.0 million, compared to $29.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") – The Company reported ROAA of 1.24% for the second quarter of 2026, compared to 1.12% for the first quarter of 2026 and 1.03% for the second quarter of 2025. Adjusted ROAA – non-U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP")(1) was 1.34% for the second quarter of 2026, compared to 1.22% for the first quarter of 2026 and 1.15% for the second quarter of 2025.

Net Interest Margin ("NIM") – Net interest income for the second quarter of 2026 increased $364 thousand to $52.9 million compared to the first quarter of 2026. NIM increased 6 basis points ("bps") to 3.70% during the second quarter of 2026 compared to the first quarter of 2026. NIM excluding accretion(1) increased for the comparable periods from 3.35% to 3.45%. Excluding accretion interest, loan yields decreased 1 bp and funding costs decreased 8 bps for the comparable periods. Net interest income increased due to elevated accretion income and interest recoveries from loan payoffs coupled with a lower cost of deposits.

Capital Management – Book value per share increased to $18.44 at June 30, 2026 from $18.02 at March 31, 2026 and $16.94 at June 30, 2025. During the quarter ended June 30, 2026, the Company announced a $30 million share repurchase program and repurchased 40,093 shares of its outstanding common stock, or approximately $891 thousand. During the second quarter of 2026, the Company declared a dividend of $0.14 per share, which represents a $0.02, or 16.7% increase from the dividend paid in the prior quarter.

Asset Quality – Nonperforming assets were 1.09% of total assets at June 30, 2026, a decrease from 1.10% at March 31, 2026 and an increase from 0.33% at June 30, 2025. Classified assets were 1.41% of total assets at June 30, 2026, an increase when compared to 1.38% at March 31, 2026 and 0.37% at June 30, 2025. The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") was $58.7 million at June 30, 2026, compared to $58.5 million at March 31, 2026 and at June 30, 2025. The ACL as a percentage of loans decreased to 1.20% at June 30, 2026 compared to 1.21% at March 31, 2026 and at June 30, 2025.

Operating Leverage – The efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2026 was 57.76%, compared to 61.97% in the first quarter of 2026 and 60.83% for the second quarter of 2025. The adjusted efficiency ratio – non-GAAP(1), which excludes amortization of intangibles, was 54.49% for the second quarter of 2026, compared to 58.57% for the first quarter of 2026 and 56.73% for the second quarter of 2025. Management anticipates ongoing expense management of professional services and technology investments will result in continued improvements in operating leverage over time.

"Our second quarter results reflect the continued strength of our franchise and the progress we are making across the organization," stated James ("Jimmy") M. Burke, President and Chief Executive Officer of Shore Bancshares, Inc. "Another quarter of expanding net interest margin, record net interest income and record profitability demonstrates the benefits of disciplined balance sheet management, lower funding costs and our ongoing focus on operational execution. Our improved earnings and capital generation allowed us to increase our quarterly dividend and launch a share repurchase program, underscoring the confidence our Board has in the long-term value of our franchise and our commitment to disciplined capital allocation.

We continue to closely monitor several commercial real estate relationships, overall asset quality remains supported by conservative underwriting, strong collateral values and solid reserve levels. We remain focused on executing our strategy, enhancing shareholder returns and positioning Shore Bancshares for sustainable long-term growth."

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets were $6.15 billion at June 30, 2026, a decrease of $54.6 million from March 31 ,2026. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in interest bearing deposits of $92.4 million partially offset by an increase in loans of $29.7 million. Total assets decreased $107.4 million, or 1.7%, when compared to $6.26 billion at December 31, 2025. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in cash and cash equivalents of $97.9 million and a decrease in our loan portfolio of $22.6 million, which were partially offset by an increase in our investment securities portfolio of $18.4 million. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents was primarily driven by seasonal run-off of municipal deposits.

CRE loans (excluding land and construction) were $2.60 billion at June 30, 2026 compared to $2.64 billion at December 31, 2025. The office CRE loan portfolio, which includes owner occupied and non-owner occupied CRE loans, was $475.9 million, or 9.8% of total loans at June 30, 2026. The following table provides the stratification of the classes of CRE loans (excluding land and construction) at June 30, 2026.





June 30, 2026



Owner Occupied

Non-Owner Occupied ($ in thousands)

Average LTV(1)

Average

Loan Size

Loan

Balance(2)

Average LTV(1)

Average

Loan Size

Loan

Balance(2) Office, medical

46.90 %

$ 562

$ 25,288

46.81 %

$ 1,652

$ 82,605 Office, govt. or govt. contractor

52.99

956

9,559

54.33

3,123

59,340 Office, other

47.17

474

83,886

49.03

1,328

215,210 Office, total

47.22

506

118,733

48.96

1,546

357,155 Retail

51.46

650

69,502

47.86

2,573

488,866 Multifamily (5+ units)

—

—

—

54.60

2,428

269,458 Hotel/motel

—

—

—

43.81

4,239

211,957 Industrial/warehouse

44.81

677

95,391

46.68

1,427

179,791 Commercial-improved

41.67

1,179

219,347

49.80

1,311

161,291 Marine/boat slips

28.65

758

16,671

36.03

1,459

7,294 Restaurant

49.09

1,012

53,632

48.47

1,020

41,834 Church

31.55

807

51,655

13.10

2,340

2,340 Land/lot loans

21.70

369

369

50.49

481

1,926 Other

39.15

1,290

107,062

31.82

539

148,740 Total CRE loans, gross

43.12

822

$ 732,362

44.14

1,613

$ 1,870,652

(1) Loan-to-value ("LTV") is determined based on latest available appraisal against current bank-owned principal. Loans without an updated appraisal utilized the original transaction value. (2) Loan balance includes deferred fees and costs.

The office CRE loan portfolio included loans to medical tenants of $107.9 million, or 22.7% of the total office CRE loan portfolio, at June 30, 2026. The office CRE loan portfolio also included loans secured by buildings with government or government contractor tenants of $68.9 million, or 14.5% of the total office CRE loan portfolio at the same date. At June 30, 2026, the average loan debt service coverage ratio on the office CRE loan portfolio was 1.7x and the average LTV was 48.10%.

The 463 loans in the office CRE portfolio at June 30, 2026 had an average loan size of $1.0 million and a median loan size of $389 thousand. LTV estimates for the office CRE portfolio at June 30, 2026 are summarized below and LTV collateral values are based on the most recent appraisal, which may vary from the appraised value at loan origination.

LTV Range ($ in thousands)

Loan Count

Loan Balance

% of Office CRE Less than or equal to 50%

229

$ 166,198

34.9 % Greater than 50% and less than or equal to 60%

78

126,619

26.6 Greater than 60% and less than or equal to 70%

86

133,440

28.0 Greater than 70% and less than or equal to 80%

55

36,539

7.7 Greater than 80%

15

13,092

2.8 Total

463

$ 475,888

100.0 %

There were 16 office CRE loans with balances greater than $5.0 million, totaling $147.8 million at June 30, 2026 and totaling $166.1 million at December 31, 2025. The decrease in this portfolio segment was the result of normal amortization and the payoff of one loan. 80.8% of the office CRE loan balance was secured by properties in rural or suburban areas with limited exposure to metropolitan cities and 97.0% was secured by properties with five stories or less. $17.6 million of these loan balances were classified as special mention or substandard at June 30, 2026. There were no charge-offs within the office CRE portfolio during the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025.

Nonperforming assets were $67.2 million and $68.4 million, or 1.09% and 1.10% of total assets, as of June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026, respectively. Nonperforming assets primarily consist of three large loans with an aggregate loan balance of $44.4 million. These nonperforming loans primarily consist of multifamily and office commercial real estate loans with collateral in North Carolina and Virginia. As of June 30, 2026, these loans are well-secured by collateral and required minimal individual reserves. When comparing June 30, 2026 to June 30, 2025, nonperforming assets increased $47.6 million, primarily due to an increase in nonaccrual loans of $48.0 million, partially offset by a decrease in repossessed marine and auto loans of $274 thousand and a decrease in loans 90 days past due and accruing of $195 thousand. Substandard loans, which include nonaccrual loans and accruing loans 90 days or more past due, were $84.3 million at June 30, 2026 compared to $82.3 million at March 31, 2026 and $19.9 million at June 30, 2025.

Special mention loans decreased to $73.0 million at June 30, 2026 compared to $97.8 million at March 31, 2026 and increased compared to $65.6 million at June 30, 2025. As of June 30, 2026, there were four special mention loans with individual balances greater than $5.0 million, totaling $53.0 million. These loans consist primarily of multifamily commercial real estate and other commercial real estate exposures that are well-collateralized. Management does not currently expect material losses on these credits and is actively engaged in credit oversight and timely execution of workout strategies.

Total deposits decreased $61.9 million from March 31, 2026 to $5.40 billion at June 30, 2026 and decreased $134.1 million when compared to December 31, 2025. The year-to-date decrease in total deposits was primarily due to a decrease in money market and savings accounts of $104.4 million, a decrease in time deposits of $19.5 million and a decrease in interest-bearing checking of $19.0 million. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in noninterest-bearing deposits of $18.9 million. Core deposits, which exclude municipal cannabis deposits, increased by $71.7 million, or 1.7%, during the same period.

Total funding, which includes customer deposits, Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances and brokered deposits, was $5.40 billion at June 30, 2026, compared to $5.46 billion at March 31, 2026. The Company had no FHLB advances at June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026. Brokered deposits were $796 thousand and $11.0 million at June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026, respectively. Total reciprocal deposits were $1.33 billion and $1.42 billion at June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026, respectively.

Uninsured deposits were $975.6 million, or 18.1% of total deposits, at June 30, 2026. Uninsured deposits, excluding deposits secured with pledged collateral, were $838.9 million, or 15.5% of total deposits, at June 30, 2026. At June 30, 2026, available liquidity was $1.90 billion, including $911.9 million in secured borrowing capacity at the FHLB, $25.1 million in secured borrowing capacity through the FRB Discount Window, $396.1 million in unsecured lines of credit with other correspondent banks, $314.4 million in unpledged securities and $257.7 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Total stockholders' equity at June 30, 2026 increased $26.2 million, or 4.4%, when compared to December 31, 2025, primarily due to current year earnings, partially offset by cash dividends paid and an increase in accumulated other comprehensive losses. As of June 30, 2026 and 2025, the ratio of total equity to total assets was 10.02% and 9.36%, respectively. As of June 30, 2026, the ratio of total tangible equity to total tangible assets(1) was 8.69%, compared to 8.06% and 7.88% as of December 31, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively. The Company's Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at June 30, 2026 were 11.71% and 14.17%, respectively.

Review of Quarterly Financial Results

Net interest income was $52.9 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $52.6 million for the first quarter of 2026 and $47.2 million for the second quarter of 2025. The slight increase in net interest income when compared to the first quarter of 2026 was primarily due to a decrease in interest expense on deposits of $1.3 million, partially offset by a decrease in interest income on deposits at other banks of $858 thousand and a decrease in interest income on loans of $358 thousand. The increase in net interest income was $5.8 million when compared to the second quarter of 2025, and was primarily due to a decrease in interest expense on deposits of $4.4 million, an increase in interest on loans of $849 thousand and a decrease in interest expense on short-term borrowings of $589 thousand. These favorable changes were partially offset by an increase in interest expense on long-term borrowings of $177 thousand. The decrease in interest expense on deposits is reflective of the rate reductions during 2026.

The Company's NIM increased to 3.70% for the second quarter of 2026 from 3.64% for the first quarter of 2026, primarily due to lower interest expense on deposits, partially offset by lower accelerated accretion related to loan payoffs. NIM excluding accretion increased for the comparable periods from 3.35% to 3.45%. Excluding accretion interest income, loan yields decreased 1 bp and funding costs decreased 8 bps for the comparable periods. Interest expense for the second quarter of 2026 decreased $1.3 million compared to the first quarter of 2026, primarily due to lower rates during the quarter. The Company's NIM increased to 3.70% for the second quarter of 2026 from 3.34% for the second quarter of 2025. The Company's average interest-earning asset yield remained flat at 5.42% for the second quarter of 2026 compared to the second quarter of 2025, while the average cost of funds decreased 36 bps to 1.81% from 2.17% for the same periods.

The provision for credit losses was $896 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2026. The comparable amounts were $85 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and $1.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The increase in the provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2026 compared to the first quarter of 2026 was due to a higher unfunded commitments, partially offset by favorable credit outlook and lower net charge offs. Coverage ratios decreased to 1.20% at June 30, 2026 from 1.21% at March 31, 2026, and decreased compared to June 30, 2025. Net charge-offs decreased to $123 thousand for the second quarter of 2026 compared to $847 thousand for the first quarter of 2026 and $649 thousand for the second quarter of 2025. The decrease was driven by the consumer loan related write-offs during the first quarter of 2026.

Total noninterest income for the second quarter of 2026 was $8.8 million, an increase of $1.6 million from the first quarter of 2026. The increase in other noninterest income was primarily related to other fees for bank services. Total noninterest income decreased $576 thousand during the second quarter of 2026 when compared to the second quarter of 2025 due to lower mortgage related activity.

Total noninterest expense of $35.7 million for the second quarter of 2026 decreased $1.4 million compared to $37.1 million for the first quarter of 2026, and increased $1.3 million compared to $34.4 million for the second quarter of 2025. The decrease from the first quarter of 2026 was primarily due to a decrease in salaries and employee benefit expenses of $1.2 million and a decrease in professional service fees of $250 thousand. The decrease in salaries and employee benefits was primarily related to lower employee related taxes. The increase from the second quarter of 2025 was primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits expense of $720 thousand and an increase in software and data processing costs of $516 thousand, partially offset by a decrease in amortization of other intangible assets of $297 thousand.

The efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2026 when compared to the first quarter of 2026 and the second quarter of 2025 was 57.76%, 61.97% and 60.83%, respectively. Adjusted efficiency ratios – non-GAAP(1) for the same periods were 54.49%, 58.57% and 56.73%, respectively.

Review of Six Month Financial Results

Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2026 was $105.5 million, an increase of $12.4 million, or 13.3%, when compared to the six months ended June 30, 2025. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to an increase in total interest income of $3.4 million, or 2.2%, which included an increase in interest on loans of $4.1 million, or 3.0%, a decrease in interest on deposits with other banks of $939 thousand, or 18.8%, and an increase in interest income on taxable investments of $169 thousand. The increase in interest on loans was primarily due to the increase in the average balance of loans of $70.6 million, or 1.5%. The decrease in total interest expense was primarily due to a decrease in interest on deposits of $8.2 million and lower short-term borrowings of $1.2 million. These were partially offset by the increase in interest expense on long-term borrowings of $384 thousand as a result of lower FHLB borrowings and subordinated debt-related expenses that were classified as short term borrowings in 2025.

The Company's NIM increased from 3.28% for the six months ended June 30, 2025 to 3.67% for the six months ended June 30, 2026. Margins were higher due to a $64.8 million increase in interest-earning asset balances and a 6 bp increase in interest-earning asset yields. These positive movements were coupled with a lower cost of interest-bearing deposits. The increase in the average balances of interest-bearing deposits of $4.6 million was offset by a 44 basis point decrease in the associated rates paid, as well as a $49.2 million decrease in the average balance of FHLB advances and a 99 basis point decrease in the associated rates paid. Net accretion income impacted net interest margin by 27 basis points and 24 basis points for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, which resulted in NIM excluding accretion of 3.40% and 3.04% for the same periods.

The provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 was $1.0 million and $2.6 million, respectively. The decrease in the provision for credit losses during 2026 was due to improved economic conditions and lower net charge-offs, partially offset by higher reserves related to growth in the loan portfolio. Net charge-offs for the six months ended June 30, 2026 were $970 thousand, compared to $1.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Total noninterest income for the six months ended June 30, 2026 decreased $466 thousand, or 2.8%, when compared to the same period in 2025. The decrease was primarily due to an $833 thousand decrease in other noninterest income and a $615 thousand decrease in mortgage banking revenue, partially offset by a $475 thousand increase in trust and investment fee income and a $293 thousand increase in interchange credits.

Total noninterest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2026 increased $4.6 million, or 6.7%, when compared to the same period in 2025. Noninterest expense line items increased primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefit expenses of $3.9 million and a $1.0 million increase in software and data processing expense. These increases were partially offset by lower amortization of intangible assets of $595 thousand during the six months ended June 30, 2026.

The efficiency ratio for the six months ended June 30, 2026 was 59.83% compared to 62.19% for the six months ended June 30, 2025. Adjusted efficiency ratios – non-GAAP(1) for the same periods were 56.50% and 57.95%, respectively.

Shore Bancshares Information

Shore Bancshares is a financial holding company headquartered in Easton, Maryland and is the parent company of Shore United Bank, N.A. Shore Bancshares engages in trust and wealth management services through Wye Financial Partners, a division of Shore United Bank, N.A. Additional information is available at www.shorebancshares.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements relating to future events or our future results that are considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We also may make forward-looking statements in other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, and our senior management may make forward-looking statements orally to investors, analysts, representatives of the media, and others. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "intend," "potential," "target," "plan," "goal," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "could," "would," or "may." Forward-looking statements include statements of our goals, intentions, or expectations; statements regarding our business plans, prospects, growth, or operating strategies; statements regarding the quality of our loan and investment portfolios; and estimates of our risks and future costs and benefits.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. We caution that the forward-looking statements are based largely on our expectations and information available at the time the statements are made and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors, which in many instances are beyond our control. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. You should bear this in mind when reading this news release and not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risks identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the following: local, regional and global business, economic and political conditions and geopolitical events; changes in laws, rules and regulatory requirements, including capital and liquidity requirements; changes in consumer and business confidence, investor sentiment, and consumer spending and savings behavior; changes in the level of inflation; changes in monetary and fiscal policies; changes in trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and retaliatory responses; changes in the demand for loans, deposits, and other financial services that we provide; the possibility that future credit losses may be higher than currently expected; changes in FDIC assessments; changes in the interest rate environment; changes in income tax laws and regulations; our ability to manage effectively our capital and liquidity; the ability to realize benefits and cost savings from, and limit any unexpected liabilities associated with, any business combinations; changes in credit ratings assigned to us; competitive pressures among financial services companies; technology changes instituted by us, our counterparties, or competitors; the ability to attract, develop, and retain qualified employees; change in federal government enforcement of federal laws affecting the cannabis industry; our ability to maintain the security of our financial, accounting, technology, data processing and other operational systems and facilities; our ability to effectively defend ourselves against cyber-attacks and other attempts by unauthorized parties to access our information or information of our customers or to disrupt our systems; our ability to withstand disruptions that may be caused by any failure of our operational systems or those of third parties; our ability to control expenses; the impact of changes in accounting policies, including the introduction of new accounting standards; the impact of judicial or regulatory proceedings; and the impact of natural or man-made disasters or calamities, including health emergencies, the spread of infectious diseases, epidemics or pandemics, an outbreak or escalation of hostilities or other geopolitical instabilities, the effects of climate change or extraordinary events beyond our control.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and, except to the extent required by federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

(1) See the Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures tables.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Financial Highlights By Quarter (Unaudited)

























Q2 2026 vs.

Q2 2026 vs.

Six Months Ended June 30, ($ in thousands, except per share data)

Q2 2026

Q1 2026

Q4 2025

Q3 2025

Q2 2025

Q1 2026

Q2 2025

2026

2025

2026 vs. 2025 PROFITABILITY FOR THE PERIOD







































Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 53,005

$ 52,644

$ 50,294

$ 48,501

$ 47,244

0.7 %

12.2 %

$ 105,649

$ 93,222

13.3 % Less: Taxable-equivalent adjustment

86

89

92

83

81

(3.4)

6.2

175

161

8.7 Net interest income

52,919

52,555

50,202

48,418

47,163

0.7

12.2

105,474

93,061

13.3 Provision for credit losses

896

85

2,827

2,992

1,528

954.1

(41.4)

981

2,556

(61.6) Noninterest income

8,830

7,244

8,906

7,938

9,406

21.9

(6.1)

16,074

16,540

(2.8) Noninterest expense

35,668

37,056

35,499

34,379

34,410

(3.7)

3.7

72,724

68,157

6.7 Income before income taxes

25,185

22,658

20,782

18,985

20,631

11.2

22.1

47,843

38,888

23.0 Income tax expense

6,320

5,570

4,895

4,637

5,124

13.5

23.3

11,890

9,617

23.6 NET INCOME

$ 18,865

$ 17,088

$ 15,887

$ 14,348

$ 15,507

10.4

21.7

$ 35,953

$ 29,271

22.8









































Adjusted net income – non-GAAP(1)

$ 20,344

$ 18,581

$ 17,416

$ 15,889

$ 17,215

9.5 %

18.2 %

$ 38,925

$ 32,696

19.1 % Pre-tax pre-provision net income – non-GAAP(1)

26,081

22,743

23,609

21,977

22,159

14.7

17.7

48,824

41,444

17.8









































Return on average assets – GAAP

1.24 %

1.12 %

1.02 %

0.95 %

1.03 %

12 bp

21 bp

1.18 %

0.97 %

21 bp Adjusted return on average assets – non-GAAP

1.34

1.22

1.11

1.05

1.15

12

19

1.28

1.09

19 Return on average common equity – GAAP

12.38

11.55

10.79

9.96

11.13

83

125

11.97

10.67

130 Return on average tangible common equity – non-GAAP(1)

15.66

14.83

14.10

13.27

14.99

83

67

15.25

14.53

72 Net interest spread

2.85

2.80

2.48

2.45

2.37

5

48

2.82

2.32

50 Net interest margin

3.70

3.64

3.43

3.41

3.34

6

36

3.67

3.28

39 Efficiency ratio – GAAP

57.76

61.97

60.06

61.00

60.83

(421)

(307)

59.83

62.19

(236) Adjusted efficiency ratio – non-GAAP(1)

54.49

58.57

56.59

57.30

56.73

(408)

(224)

56.50

57.95

(145) Noninterest income to average assets

0.58

0.48

0.57

0.52

0.63

10

(5)

0.53

0.55

(2) Noninterest expense to average assets

2.35

2.43

2.27

2.27

2.29

(8)

6

2.39

2.26

13









































PER SHARE DATA







































Basic net income per common share

$ 0.56

$ 0.51

$ 0.48

$ 0.43

$ 0.46

9.8 %

21.7 %

$ 1.08

$ 0.88

22.7 % Diluted net income per common share

0.56

0.51

0.48

0.43

0.46

9.8

21.7

1.07

0.88

21.6 Dividends paid per common share

0.14

0.12

0.12

0.12

0.12

16.7

16.7

0.26

0.24

8.3 Book value per common share at period end

18.44

18.02

17.65

17.27

16.94

2.3

8.9

18.44

16.94

8.9 Tangible book value per common share at period end –

non-GAAP(1)

15.77

15.30

14.87

14.43

14.03

3.1

12.4

15.77

14.03

12.4 Common share market value at period end

22.95

18.68

17.68

16.41

15.72

22.9

46.0

22.95

15.72

46.0 Common share intraday price:







































High

$ 23.45

$ 20.68

$ 19.22

$ 17.67

$ 15.88

13.4 %

47.7 %

$ 23.45

$ 17.24

36.0 % Low

17.91

17.25

14.93

14.96

11.47

3.8

56.1

17.25

11.47

50.4



























(1) See the Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures tables.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Financial Highlights By Quarter (Unaudited) – Continued

























Q2 2026 vs.

Q2 2026 vs.

Six Months Ended June 30, ($ in thousands, except per share data)

Q2 2026

Q1 2026

Q4 2025

Q3 2025

Q2 2025

Q1 2026

Q2 2025

2026

2025

2026 vs. 2025 AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA







































Loans

$ 4,872,566

$ 4,887,488

$ 4,909,619

$ 4,884,003

$ 4,833,558

(0.3) %

0.8 %

$ 4,879,986

$ 4,809,409

1.5 % Investment securities

684,762

666,376

653,639

664,535

683,680

2.8

0.2

675,620

674,220

0.2 Earning assets

5,731,054

5,823,244

5,843,816

5,658,981

5,660,409

(1.6)

1.2

5,776,894

5,712,117

1.1 Assets

6,080,508

6,174,655

6,206,753

6,020,574

6,021,385

(1.5)

1.0

6,127,321

6,075,339

0.9 Deposits

5,332,544

5,438,914

5,452,082

5,280,252

5,297,567

(2.0)

0.7

5,385,435

5,357,545

0.5 FHLB advances

1,648

—

20,108

52,391

50,000

—

(96.7)

829

50,000

(98.3) Subordinated debt & TRUPS

89,082

89,024

104,752

74,363

74,102

0.1

20.2

89,053

73,971

20.4 Stockholders' equity

611,320

600,212

584,209

571,247

558,952

1.9

9.4

605,797

553,229

9.5









































CREDIT QUALITY DATA







































Net charge-offs

$ 123

$ 847

$ 3,619

$ 1,825

$ 649

(85.5) %

(81.0) %

$ 970

$ 1,203

(19.4) %









































Nonaccrual loans

$ 64,818

$ 64,958

$ 39,960

$ 24,378

$ 16,782

(0.2) %

286.2 %











Loans 90 days past due and still accruing

20

—

255

153

215

—

(90.7)











Other real estate owned and repossessed property

2,362

3,414

2,992

3,552

2,636

(30.8)

(10.4)











Total nonperforming assets

$ 67,200

$ 68,372

$ 43,207

$ 28,083

$ 19,633

(1.7)

242.3













Shore Bancshares, Inc. Financial Highlights By Quarter (Unaudited) – Continued

























Q2 2026 vs.

Q2 2026 vs.

Six Months Ended June 30, ($ in thousands, except per share data)

Q2 2026

Q1 2026

Q4 2025

Q3 2025

Q2 2025

Q1 2026

Q2 2025

2026

2025

2026 vs 2025 CAPITAL AND CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS







































Period-end equity to assets – GAAP

10.02 %

9.71 %

9.42 %

9.19 %

9.36 %

31 bp

66 bp











Period-end tangible equity to tangible assets – non-

GAAP(1)

8.69

8.37

8.06

7.80

7.88

32

81





















































Annualized net charge-offs to average loans

0.01 %

0.07 %

0.29 %

0.15 %

0.05 %

(6) bp

(4) bp

0.04 %

0.05 %

(1) bp









































Allowance for credit losses as a percent of:







































Period-end loans

1.20 %

1.21 %

1.20 %

1.22 %

1.21 %

(1) bp

(1) bp











Period-end nonaccrual loans

90.62

90.03

147.24

244.29

348.49

59

(25,787)











Period-end nonperforming assets

87.41

85.53

136.17

212.06

297.88

188

(21,047)





















































As a percent of total loans at period-end:







































Nonaccrual loans

1.33 %

1.34 %

0.82 %

0.50 %

0.35 %

(1) bp

98 bp





















































As a percent of total loans, other real estate owned and

repossessed property at period-end:







































Nonperforming assets

1.38 %

1.41 %

0.88 %

0.57 %

0.41 %

(3) bp

97 bp





















































As a percent of total assets at period-end:







































Nonaccrual loans

1.05 %

1.05 %

0.64 %

0.39 %

0.28 %

— bp

77 bp











Nonperforming assets

1.09

1.10

0.69

0.45

0.33

(1)

76







































(1) See the Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures tables.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Financial Highlights By Quarter (Unaudited) – Continued

























Q2 2026 vs.

Q2 2026 vs. ($ in thousands)

Q2 2026

Q1 2026

Q4 2025

Q3 2025

Q2 2025

Q1 2026

Q2 2025 Company Amounts



























Common Equity Tier 1 Capital

$ 541,577

$ 525,849

$ 510,729

$ 496,709

$ 483,947

2.99 %

11.91 % Tier 1 Capital

571,904

556,096

540,897

526,794

513,952

2.84

11.28 Total Capital

691,720

674,811

660,451

627,055

618,793

2.51

11.79 Risk-Weighted Assets

4,882,618

4,794,374

4,852,573

4,867,237

4,890,679

1.84

(0.16)





























Company Ratios



























Common Equity Tier 1 Capital to Risk-Weighted Assets ("RWA")

11.09 %

10.97 %

10.52 %

10.21 %

9.90 %

12 bp

119 bp Tier 1 Capital to RWA

11.71

11.60

11.15

10.82

10.51

11

120 Total Capital to RWA

14.17

14.08

13.61

12.88

12.65

9

152 Tier 1 Capital to AA (Leverage)

9.52

9.12

8.82

8.86

8.65

40

87





























Bank Amounts



























Common Equity Tier 1 Capital

$ 600,541

$ 583,733

$ 569,183

$ 559,212

$ 546,630

2.88 %

9.86 % Tier 1 Capital

600,541

583,733

569,183

559,212

546,630

2.88

9.86 Total Capital

661,531

643,627

629,746

620,034

607,235

2.78

8.94 Risk-Weighted Assets

4,879,247

4,791,223

4,844,639

4,864,871

4,888,558

1.84

(0.19)





























Bank Ratios



























Common Equity Tier 1 Capital to RWA

12.31 %

12.18 %

11.75 %

11.49 %

11.18 %

13 bp

113 bp Tier 1 Capital to RWA

12.31

12.18

11.75

11.49

11.18

13

113 Total Capital to RWA

13.56

13.43

13.00

12.75

12.42

13

114 Tier 1 Capital to AA (Leverage)

10.00

9.58

9.30

9.41

9.20

42

80

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets

























June 30, 2026

June 30, 2026























compared to

compared to ($ in thousands, except per share data)

June 30, 2026

March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2026

June 30, 2025



(unaudited)

(unaudited)





(unaudited)

(unaudited)







ASSETS



























Cash and due from banks

$ 53,335

$ 44,054

$ 50,164

$ 62,289

$ 54,512

21.1 %

(2.2) % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

204,335

296,768

305,402

354,224

130,472

(31.1)

56.6 Cash and cash equivalents

257,670

340,822

355,566

416,513

184,984

(24.4)

39.3 Investment securities:



























Available for sale, at fair value

287,369

264,026

220,358

181,720

187,679

8.8

53.1 Held to maturity, net of allowance for credit

losses

366,213

393,615

414,827

433,440

459,246

(7.0)

(20.3) Equity securities, at fair value

6,218

6,195

6,186

6,113

6,010

0.4

3.5 Restricted securities, at cost

18,003

18,003

17,989

20,364

20,412

—

(11.8) Loans held for sale, at fair value

30,827

24,034

32,540

21,500

34,319

28.3

(10.2) Loans held for investment

4,877,749

4,848,030

4,900,302

4,882,969

4,827,628

0.6

1.0 Less: allowance for credit losses

(58,737)

(58,481)

(58,836)

(59,554)

(58,483)

0.4

0.4 Loans, net

4,819,012

4,789,549

4,841,466

4,823,415

4,769,145

0.6

1.0





























Premises and equipment, net

79,580

80,137

80,168

80,812

81,426

(0.7)

(2.3) Goodwill

63,266

63,266

63,266

63,266

63,266

—

— Other intangible assets, net

25,767

27,742

29,722

31,722

33,761

(7.1)

(23.7) Right-of-use assets

9,691

10,102

10,523

10,896

11,052

(4.1)

(12.3) Cash surrender value on life insurance

107,724

106,684

105,839

105,055

105,860

1.0

1.8 Accrued interest receivable

20,021

20,676

18,551

20,408

19,821

(3.2)

1.0 Deferred income taxes

30,657

29,752

29,825

30,328

30,972

3.0

(1.0) Other assets

29,413

31,460

31,992

32,927

29,921

(6.5)

(1.7) TOTAL ASSETS

$ 6,151,431

$ 6,206,063

$ 6,258,818

$ 6,278,479

$ 6,037,874

(0.9)

1.9

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets – Continued

























June 30, 2026

June 30, 2026























compared to

compared to ($ in thousands, except per share data)

June 30, 2026

March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2026

June 30, 2025



(unaudited)

(unaudited)





(unaudited)

(unaudited)







LIABILITIES



























Deposits:



























Noninterest-bearing

$ 1,606,809

$ 1,567,425

$ 1,587,953

$ 1,594,212

$ 1,575,120

2.5 %

2.0 % Interest-bearing checking

833,602

812,847

852,585

851,963

763,309

2.6

9.2 Money market and savings

1,710,570

1,795,619

1,814,928

1,790,001

1,691,438

(4.7)

1.1 Time deposits

1,247,973

1,274,766

1,267,487

1,281,132

1,273,285

(2.1)

(2.0) Brokered deposits

796

10,963

10,911

10,857

10,806

(92.7)

(92.6) Total deposits

5,399,750

5,461,620

5,533,864

5,528,165

5,313,958

(1.1)

1.6 FHLB advances

—

—

—

50,000

50,000

—

(100.0) Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in

junior subordinated debentures ("TRUPS"), net

30,327

30,247

30,168

30,085

30,005

0.3

1.1 Subordinated debt, net

58,825

58,782

58,893

44,409

44,236

0.1

33.0 Total borrowings

89,152

89,029

89,061

124,494

124,241

0.1

(28.2) Lease liabilities

10,199

10,608

11,027

11,395

11,541

(3.9)

(11.6) Other liabilities

36,255

42,092

34,993

37,218

22,940

(13.9)

58.0 TOTAL LIABILITIES

5,535,356

5,603,349

5,668,945

5,701,272

5,472,680

(1.2)

1.1 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



























Common stock, $0.01 par value per share

334

335

334

334

334

(0.3)

— Additional paid-in capital

361,048

361,013

360,554

359,939

359,063

—

0.6 Retained earnings

260,782

246,636

233,578

221,693

211,400

5.7

23.4 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(6,089)

(5,270)

(4,593)

(4,759)

(5,603)

15.5

8.7 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

616,075

602,714

589,873

577,207

565,194

2.2

9.0 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS'

EQUITY

$ 6,151,431

$ 6,206,063

$ 6,258,818

$ 6,278,479

$ 6,037,874

(0.9)

1.9





























Shares of common stock issued and outstanding

33,416,336

33,451,063

33,413,503

33,421,672

33,374,265

(0.1) %

0.1 % Book value per common share at period end

$ 18.44

$ 18.02

$ 17.65

$ 17.27

$ 16.94

2.3

8.9

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income By Quarter (Unaudited)

























Q2 2026 vs.

Q2 2026 vs.

Six Months Ended June 30, ($ in thousands, except per share data)

Q2 2026

Q1 2026

Q4 2025

Q3 2025

Q2 2025

Q1 2026

Q2 2025

2026

2025

% Change INTEREST INCOME







































Interest on loans

$ 70,456

$ 70,814

$ 72,092

$ 70,693

$ 69,607

(0.5) %

1.2 %

$ 141,270

$ 137,123

3.0 % Interest and dividends on taxable investment

securities

5,387

5,114

5,010

5,036

5,331

5.3

1.1

10,501

10,332

1.6 Interest and dividends on tax-exempt investment

securities

6

6

6

6

6

—

—

12

12

— Interest on deposits with other banks

1,600

2,458

2,810

1,215

1,588

(34.9)

0.8

4,058

4,997

(18.8) Total interest income

77,449

78,392

79,918

76,950

76,532

(1.2)

1.2

155,841

152,464

2.2









































INTEREST EXPENSE







































Interest on deposits

22,943

24,264

27,289

26,474

27,370

(5.4)

(16.2)

47,207

55,440

(14.9) Interest on short-term borrowings

16

—

246

640

605

—

(97.4)

16

1,203

(98.7) Interest on long-term borrowings

1,571

1,573

2,181

1,418

1,394

(0.1)

12.7

3,144

2,760

13.9 Total interest expense

24,530

25,837

29,716

28,532

29,369

(5.1)

(16.5)

50,367

59,403

(15.2)









































NET INTEREST INCOME

52,919

52,555

50,202

48,418

47,163

0.7

12.2

105,474

93,061

13.3 Provision for credit losses

896

85

2,827

2,992

1,528

954.1

(41.4)

981

2,556

(61.6) NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION

FOR CREDIT LOSSES

52,023

52,470

47,375

45,426

45,635

(0.9)

14.0

104,493

90,505

15.5









































NONINTEREST INCOME







































Service charges on deposit accounts

1,651

1,596

1,663

1,599

1,519

3.4

8.7

3,247

3,033

7.1 Trust and investment fee income

1,103

1,137

1,042

898

942

(3.0)

17.1

2,240

1,765

26.9 Mortgage banking revenue

1,554

1,450

1,181

1,278

2,379

7.2

(34.7)

3,004

3,619

(17.0) Interchange credits

1,960

1,698

1,862

1,858

1,788

15.4

9.6

3,658

3,365

8.7 Other noninterest income

2,562

1,363

3,158

2,305

2,778

88.0

(7.8)

3,925

4,758

(17.5) Total noninterest income

$ 8,830

$ 7,244

$ 8,906

$ 7,938

$ 9,406

21.9

(6.1)

$ 16,074

$ 16,540

(2.8)

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income By Quarter and Year (Unaudited) – Continued

























Q2 2026 vs.

Q2 2026 vs.

Six Months Ended June 30, ($ in thousands, except per share data)

Q2 2026

Q1 2026

Q4 2025

Q3 2025

Q2 2025

Q1 2026

Q2 2025

2026

2025

% Change NONINTEREST EXPENSE







































Salaries and employee benefits

$ 18,462

$ 19,639

$ 18,582

$ 18,642

$ 17,742

(6.0) %

4.1 %

$ 38,101

$ 34,182

11.5 % Occupancy expense

2,495

2,567

2,461

2,406

2,472

(2.8)

0.9

5,062

5,010

1.0 Furniture and equipment expense

966

855

792

892

797

13.0

21.2

1,821

1,650

10.4 Software and data processing

5,335

5,140

5,197

5,155

4,819

3.8

10.7

10,475

9,510

10.1 Amortization of other intangible assets

1,975

1,980

2,000

2,039

2,272

(0.3)

(13.1)

3,955

4,550

(13.1) Legal and professional fees

1,355

1,605

1,237

989

1,225

(15.6)

10.6

2,960

2,838

4.3 FDIC insurance premium expense

968

995

845

794

1,023

(2.7)

(5.4)

1,963

2,114

(7.1) Marketing and advertising

275

311

367

315

384

(11.6)

(28.4)

586

638

(8.2) Fraud losses

147

111

227

45

83

32.4

77.1

258

188

37.2 Other noninterest expense

3,690

3,853

3,791

3,102

3,593

(4.2)

2.7

7,543

7,477

0.9 Total noninterest expense

35,668

37,056

35,499

34,379

34,410

(3.7)

3.7

72,724

68,157

6.7









































Income before income taxes

25,185

22,658

20,782

18,985

20,631

11.2

22.1

47,843

38,888

23.0 Income tax expense

6,320

5,570

4,895

4,637

5,124

13.5

23.3

11,890

9,617

23.6 NET INCOME

$ 18,865

$ 17,088

$ 15,887

$ 14,348

$ 15,507

10.4

21.7

$ 35,953

$ 29,271

22.8









































Weighted average shares outstanding – basic

33,451,484

33,428,444

33,426,198

33,419,291

33,374,265

0.1 %

0.2 %

33,440,028

33,362,632

0.2 % Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted

33,478,698

33,447,767

33,446,103

33,435,862

33,388,013

0.1 %

0.3 %

33,462,937

33,377,165

0.3 %









































Basic net income per common share

$ 0.56

$ 0.51

$ 0.48

$ 0.43

$ 0.46

9.8 %

21.7 %

$ 1.08

$ 0.88

22.7 % Diluted net income per common share

$ 0.56

$ 0.51

$ 0.48

$ 0.43

$ 0.46

9.8 %

21.7 %

$ 1.07

$ 0.88

21.6 %









































Dividends paid per common share

$ 0.14

$ 0.12

$ 0.12

$ 0.12

$ 0.12

16.7 %

16.7 %

$ 0.26

$ 0.24

8.3 %

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



June 30, 2026

March 31, 2026

June 30, 2025 ($ in thousands)

Average

Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate Earning assets



































Loans(1), (2), (3)



































Commercial real estate

$ 2,586,937

$ 38,169

5.92 %

$ 2,601,316

$ 39,029

6.08 %

$ 2,572,931

$ 37,240

5.81 % Residential real estate

1,484,165

20,276

5.46

1,450,114

19,311

5.33

1,378,940

18,959

5.50 Construction

338,695

5,454

6.46

347,973

5,631

6.56

352,803

5,697

6.48 Commercial

208,349

3,041

5.85

221,542

3,296

6.03

224,218

3,654

6.54 Consumer

250,295

3,491

5.59

262,174

3,534

5.47

298,544

4,018

5.40 Credit cards

4,125

110

10.69

4,369

100

9.29

6,122

117

7.66 Total loans

4,872,566

70,541

5.80

4,887,488

70,901

5.86

4,833,558

69,685

5.78





































Investment securities



































Taxable

684,116

5,387

3.15

665,729

5,114

3.07

683,028

5,331

3.12 Tax-exempt(1)

646

7

4.33

647

8

4.95

652

8

4.91 Interest-bearing deposits

173,726

1,600

3.69

269,380

2,458

3.70

143,171

1,588

4.45 Total earning assets

5,731,054

77,535

5.42

5,823,244

78,481

5.44

5,660,409

76,612

5.42 Cash and due from banks

43,885









44,182









46,620







Other assets

364,155









365,971









372,725







Allowance for credit losses

(58,586)









(58,742)









(58,369)







Total assets

$ 6,080,508









$ 6,174,655









$ 6,021,385









Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited) – Continued





Three Months Ended



June 30, 2026

March 31, 2026

June 30, 2025 ($ in thousands)

Average

Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate Interest-bearing liabilities



































Interest-bearing checking

$ 733,877

$ 4,560

2.49 %

$ 780,713

$ 4,840

2.51 %

$ 720,967

$ 5,697

3.17 % Money market and savings deposits

1,744,356

8,079

1.86

1,812,071

8,696

1.95

1,747,854

9,580

2.20 Time deposits

1,258,086

10,288

3.28

1,270,156

10,624

3.39

1,258,802

12,000

3.82 Brokered deposits

4,033

16

1.59

11,107

104

3.80

9,720

92

3.80 Interest-bearing deposits(4)

3,740,352

22,943

2.46

3,874,047

24,264

2.54

3,737,343

27,369

2.94 FHLB advances

1,648

16

3.88

—

—

—

50,000

605

4.85 Subordinated debt and guaranteed

preferred beneficial interest in junior

subordinated debentures ("TRUPS")(4)

89,082

1,571

7.07

89,024

1,573

7.17

74,102

1,394

7.55 Total interest-bearing liabilities

3,831,082

24,530

2.57

3,963,071

25,837

2.64

3,861,445

29,368

3.05 Noninterest-bearing deposits

1,592,192









1,564,867









1,560,224







Accrued expenses and other liabilities

45,914









46,505









40,764







Stockholders' equity

611,320









600,212









558,952







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 6,080,508









$ 6,174,655









$ 6,021,385













































Net interest spread









2.85 %









2.80 %









2.37 % Net interest margin









3.70









3.64









3.34 Net interest margin excluding accretion(3)









3.45









3.35









3.09 Cost of funds









1.81









1.90









2.17 Cost of deposits









1.73









1.81









2.07 Cost of debt









7.02









7.17









6.46



























(1) All amounts are reported on a tax-equivalent basis computed using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0%, exclusive of nondeductible interest expense. (2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. (3) Interest income on loans includes accreted loan fees, net of costs and accretion of discounts on acquired loans, which are included in the yield calculations. There were $3.8 million, $4.3 million and $4.2 million of accretion interest on loans for the three months ended June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2025, respectively. (4) Interest expense on deposits and borrowings includes amortization of deposit discounts and amortization of borrowing fair value adjustments. There were zero, zero and $435 thousand of amortization of deposit discounts and $79 thousand, $79 thousand and $232 thousand of amortization of borrowing fair value adjustments for the three months ended June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2025, respectively. All deposit discounts have been fully amortized as of December 31, 2025.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited) – Continued





Six Months Ended June 30,



2026

2025 ($ in thousands)

Average Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate Earning assets























Loans(1), (2), (3)























Commercial real estate

$ 2,594,087

$ 77,198

6.00 %

$ 2,557,316

$ 73,066

5.76 % Residential real estate

1,467,234

39,587

5.40

1,363,076

37,391

5.49 Construction

343,308

11,085

6.51

352,564

11,222

6.42 Commercial

214,909

6,337

5.95

228,535

7,349

6.48 Consumer

256,202

7,025

5.53

301,515

8,059

5.39 Credit cards

4,246

210

9.96

6,403

194

6.11 Total loans

4,879,986

141,442

5.83

4,809,409

137,281

5.74

























Investment securities























Taxable

674,973

10,501

3.11

673,567

10,332

3.07 Tax-exempt(1)

647

15

4.64

653

15

4.59 Interest-bearing deposits

221,288

4,058

3.70

228,488

4,997

4.41 Total earning assets

5,776,894

156,016

5.43

5,712,117

152,625

5.37 Cash and due from banks

44,033









46,912







Other assets

365,058









374,641







Allowance for credit losses

(58,664)









(58,331)







Total assets

$ 6,127,321









$ 6,075,339









Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited) – Continued





Six Months Ended June 30,



2026

2025 ($ in thousands)

Average Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate Interest-bearing liabilities























Interest-bearing checking

$ 757,165

$ 9,400

2.50 %

$ 789,949

$ 12,722

3.25 % Money market and savings deposits

1,778,027

16,775

1.90

1,773,637

19,595

2.23 Time deposits

1,264,087

20,912

3.34

1,233,666

23,031

3.76 Brokered deposits

7,461

120

3.24

4,888

92

3.81 Interest-bearing deposits(4)

3,806,740

47,207

2.50

3,802,140

55,440

2.94 FHLB advances

829

16

3.86

50,000

1,203

4.85 Subordinated debt and TRUPS(4)

89,053

3,144

7.12

73,971

2,760

7.52 Total interest-bearing liabilities

3,896,622

50,367

2.61

3,926,111

59,403

3.05 Noninterest-bearing deposits

1,578,695









1,555,405







Accrued expenses and other liabilities

46,207









40,594







Stockholders' equity

605,797









553,229







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 6,127,321









$ 6,075,339

































Net interest spread









2.82 %









2.32 % Net interest margin









3.67









3.28 Net interest margin excluding accretion(3)









3.40









3.04 Cost of funds









1.86









2.19 Cost of deposits









1.77









2.09 Cost of debt









7.09









6.45



























(1) All amounts are reported on a taxable-equivalent basis computed using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0%, exclusive of nondeductible interest expense. (2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. (3) Interest income on loans includes accreted loan fees, net of costs and accretion of discounts on acquired loans, which are included in the yield calculations. There were $8.1 million and $8.0 million of accretion interest on loans for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. (4) Interest expense on deposits and borrowings includes amortization of deposit discounts and amortization of borrowing fair value adjustments. There were zero and $769 thousand of amortization of deposit discounts and $159 thousand and $463 thousand of amortization of borrowing fair value adjustments for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. All deposit discounts have been fully amortized as of December 31, 2025.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, ($ in thousands, except per share data)

Q2 2026

Q1 2026

Q4 2025

Q3 2025

Q2 2025

6/30/2026

6/30/2025 The following reconciles return on average assets, average equity and return on average tangible common equity(1): Net income

$ 18,865

$ 17,088

$ 15,887

$ 14,348

$ 15,507

$ 35,953

$ 29,271 Annualized net income (A)

$ 75,667

$ 69,301

$ 63,030

$ 56,924

$ 62,198

$ 72,502

$ 59,027





























Net income

$ 18,865

$ 17,088

$ 15,887

$ 14,348

$ 15,507

$ 35,953

$ 29,271 Add: amortization of other intangible assets, net of tax

1,479

1,493

1,529

1,541

1,708

2,972

3,425 Net income excluding amortization of other intangible assets –

non-GAAP

20,344

18,581

17,416

15,889

17,215

38,925

32,696 Annualized net income excluding amortization of other

intangible assets – non-GAAP (B)

$ 81,600

$ 75,356

$ 69,096

$ 63,038

$ 69,049

$ 78,495

$ 65,934





























Net income

$ 18,865

$ 17,088

$ 15,887

$ 14,348

$ 15,507

$ 35,953

$ 29,271 Add: amortization of other intangible assets, net of tax

1,479

1,493

1,529

1,541

1,708

2,972

3,425 Adjusted net income – non-GAAP

20,344

18,581

17,416

15,889

17,215

38,925

32,696 Annualized adjusted net income – non-GAAP (C)

$ 81,600

$ 75,356

$ 69,096

$ 63,038

$ 69,049

$ 78,495

$ 65,934





























Net income

$ 18,865

$ 17,088

$ 15,887

$ 14,348

$ 15,507

$ 35,953

$ 29,271 Less: income tax expense

6,320

5,570

4,895

4,637

5,124

11,890

9,617 Less: provision for credit losses

896

85

2,827

2,992

1,528

981

2,556 Pre-tax pre-provision net income – non-GAAP

$ 26,081

$ 22,743

$ 23,609

$ 21,977

$ 22,159

$ 48,824

$ 41,444





























Return on average assets – GAAP

1.24 %

1.12 %

1.02 %

0.95 %

1.03 %

1.18 %

0.97 % Adjusted return on average assets – non-GAAP

1.34 %

1.22 %

1.11 %

1.05 %

1.15 %

1.28 %

1.09 %





























Average assets

$ 6,080,508

$ 6,174,655

$ 6,206,753

$ 6,020,574

$ 6,021,385

$ 6,127,321

$ 6,075,339





























Average stockholders' equity (D)

$ 611,320

$ 600,212

$ 584,209

$ 571,247

$ 558,952

$ 605,797

$ 553,229 Less: average goodwill and core deposit intangible

(90,088)

(92,086)

(94,059)

(96,074)

(98,241)

(91,082)

(99,372) Average tangible common equity (E)

$ 521,232

$ 508,126

$ 490,150

$ 475,173

$ 460,711

$ 514,715

$ 453,857





























Return on average common equity – GAAP (A)/(D)

12.38 %

11.55 %

10.79 %

9.96 %

11.13 %

11.97 %

10.67 % Return on average tangible common equity – non-GAAP

(B)/(E)

15.66 %

14.83 %

14.10 %

13.27 %

14.99 %

15.25 %

14.53 %

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) – Continued





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, ($ in thousands, except per share data)

Q2 2026

Q1 2026

Q4 2025

Q3 2025

Q2 2025

6/30/2026

6/30/2025 The following reconciles efficiency ratio – GAAP and adjusted efficiency ratio – non-GAAP(2): Noninterest expense (F)

$ 35,668

$ 37,056

$ 35,499

$ 34,379

$ 34,410

$ 72,724

$ 68,157 Less: amortization of other intangible assets

(1,975)

(1,980)

(2,000)

(2,039)

(2,272)

(3,955)

(4,550) Adjusted noninterest expense (G)

$ 33,693

$ 35,076

$ 33,499

$ 32,340

$ 32,138

$ 68,769

$ 63,607





























Net interest income (H)

$ 52,919

$ 52,555

$ 50,202

$ 48,418

$ 47,163

$ 105,474

$ 93,061 Add: taxable-equivalent adjustment

86

89

92

83

81

175

161 Taxable-equivalent net interest income (I)

$ 53,005

$ 52,644

$ 50,294

$ 48,501

$ 47,244

$ 105,649

$ 93,222





























Noninterest income (J)

$ 8,830

$ 7,244

$ 8,906

$ 7,938

$ 9,406

$ 16,074

$ 16,540 Adjusted noninterest income (K)

$ 8,830

$ 7,244

$ 8,906

$ 7,938

$ 9,406

$ 16,074

$ 16,540





























Efficiency ratio – GAAP (F)/(H)+(J)

57.76 %

61.97 %

60.06 %

61.00 %

60.83 %

59.83 %

62.19 % Adjusted efficiency ratio – non-GAAP (G)/(I)+(K)

54.49 %

58.57 %

56.59 %

57.30 %

56.73 %

56.50 %

57.95 %

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) – Continued

($ in thousands, except per share data)

Q2 2026

Q1 2026

Q4 2025

Q3 2025

Q2 2025





















The following reconciles book value per common share and tangible book value per common share(1): Stockholders' equity (L)

$ 616,075

$ 602,714

$ 589,873

$ 577,207

$ 565,194 Less: goodwill and core deposit intangible

(89,033)

(91,008)

(92,988)

(94,988)

(97,027) Tangible common equity (M)

$ 527,042

$ 511,706

$ 496,885

$ 482,219

$ 468,167





















Shares of common stock outstanding (N)

33,416,336

33,451,063

33,413,503

33,421,672

33,374,265





















Book value per common share – GAAP (L)/(N)

$ 18.44

$ 18.02

$ 17.65

$ 17.27

$ 16.94 Tangible book value per common share – non-GAAP (M)/(N)

$ 15.77

$ 15.30

$ 14.87

$ 14.43

$ 14.03





















The following reconciles equity to assets and tangible common equity to tangible assets(1): Stockholders' equity (O)

$ 616,075

$ 602,714

$ 589,873

$ 577,207

$ 565,194 Less: goodwill and core deposit intangible

(89,033)

(91,008)

(92,988)

(94,988)

(97,027) Tangible common equity (P)

$ 527,042

$ 511,706

$ 496,885

$ 482,219

$ 468,167





















Assets (Q)

$ 6,151,431

$ 6,206,063

$ 6,258,818

$ 6,278,479

$ 6,037,874 Less: goodwill and core deposit intangible

(89,033)

(91,008)

(92,988)

(94,988)

(97,027) Tangible assets (R)

$ 6,062,398

$ 6,115,055

$ 6,165,830

$ 6,183,491

$ 5,940,847





















Period-end equity to assets – GAAP (O)/(Q)

10.02 %

9.71 %

9.42 %

9.19 %

9.36 % Period-end tangible common equity to tangible assets – non-GAAP (P)/(R)

8.69 %

8.37 %

8.06 %

7.80 %

7.88 %



























(1) Management believes that reporting the non-GAAP measures of tangible common equity and tangible assets more closely approximates the adequacy of capital for regulatory purposes. (2) Management believes that reporting the adjusted efficiency ratio – non-GAAP more closely measures its effectiveness of controlling cash-based operating activities.