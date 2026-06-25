Shore Medical Center First in New Jersey to offer the VELYS™ Active Robotic Assistance Technology for Spinal Procedures

Next generation, dual-use robotics and navigation platform allows for surgical guidance tailored to surgeon preference and the patient

SOMERS POINT, N.J., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the World Health Organization, spinal conditions are among the leading causes of chronic pain and disability, affecting millions of people worldwide. To help patients access the latest advancements in spine care, Shore Medical Center, an independent nonprofit community hospital in Somers Point, NJ, now offers the VELYS™ Active Robotic Assistance Platform (VELYS™ Spine). Shore Medical Center is the first and only hospital in New Jersey to offer the technology.

Shore Medical Center is NJ's first to offer the VELYS™ Active Robotic Assistance Platform for spine care. Post this Shore Medical Center in Somers Point, NJ, is the first hospital in New Jersey to offer the VELYS™ Active Robotic Assistance Platform for spinal procedures.

"Being the first and only hospital in New Jersey to offer the VELYS™ Spine Platform reflects our commitment to bringing leading-edge care to South Jersey and ensuring patients can access the latest innovations in medicine close to home," said David R. Hughes, President and CEO of Shore Medical Center. "We continue to invest in advanced technologies that enhance patient care and expand access to specialized services for our community."

The VELYS™ Active Robotic Assistance Platform combines advanced navigation and robotic assistance to help spine surgeons perform complex back and neck procedures with greater precision and control. Utilizing VELYS ADAPTIVE TRACKING™ Technology, the platform continuously adjusts to patient movement and maintains alignment with the surgical plan while allowing surgeons to remain in control throughout the procedure.

As the first and only hospital in New Jersey to offer the VELYS™ Active Robotic Assistance Platform, Shore Medical Center is bringing one of the latest advancements in spine surgery to South Jersey. By supporting minimally invasive procedures, the technology has the potential to reduce post-operative pain, shorten hospital stays, and help patients recover more quickly.

"The VELYS™ Active Robotic Assistance Platform enhances precision during spine surgery, allowing us to perform many procedures using minimally invasive techniques that can reduce pain and speed recovery," said Leonard Galler, MD, FACS, Chief Medical Officer, Shore Medical Center. "Shore Medical Center has brought this technology to South Jersey, giving patients access to advanced spine care close to home and helping them return more quickly to the activities that matter most."

About Shore Medical Center

Shore Medical Center is a 196-bed, independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit acute care community hospital located in Somers Point, NJ. For 85 years, Shore has been a trusted provider of high-quality compassionate healthcare for generations of families, friends, neighbors, and visitors. Shore is a member of the Penn Cancer Network and has affiliations with Penn Medicine in cardiology, maternal-fetal medicine, neuroscience, and pulmonology. Shore also has partnerships with Onsite Neonatal Partners, Bayfront Emergency Physicians, Equum Medical for 24/7 critical services, Advanced Radiology Solutions, and Advantage Sleep Centers. Shore is a hospital accredited by the Joint Commission, and is certified by the Joint Commission for disease-specific care for stroke, spine surgery as well as knee & hip replacement. Shore Medical Center has been recognized as a Top Hospital by The Leapfrog Group and received an "A" rating in the Spring 2025, Fall 2025, and Spring 2026 Leapfrog Group Hospital Safety Score. Shore also earned the "Recognized Leader in Caring for People Living with Diabetes" designation by the American Diabetes Association and Leapfrog in 2025 and 2026. This national recognition program calls attention to the complex inpatient care required by patients living with diabetes. Shore has also earned The American Heart Association's Get With The Guidelines® - Stroke Gold Plus award for dedication to ensuring all stroke patients have access to best practices and life-saving care. For more information, visit www.ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

Important Safety Information: The success of spinal fusion procedures depends on various factors, including age, weight, activity level, and overall health. As with any surgery, there are potential risks, and recovery time varies by patient. Only a qualified spine surgeon can determine whether a patient is a candidate for spinal fusion surgery.

SOURCE Shore Medical Center