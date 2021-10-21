Short Film "What's in A Name" Addresses Discrimination and Racism in American Climbing Culture and Route Names

After immigrating from Brazil to the United States as a teenager, Maiza Lima worked to find her place in American culture and climbing. Now living in rural Montana where she is one of the only female climbers in her town, Lima has come to realize there are many parts of climbing culture she does not want to conform to. She discovers that she must define her own portion of American climbing, community, and place to make more space for people like her.

The film will be available at noon PT today on REI's YouTube channel on at https://www.youtube.com/c/rei, and on Marmot's Instagram at 9AM PT on 10/27 https://www.instagram.com/marmot/.

"Growing up climbing, I had few female role models to look up to. My coaches, bosses, local climbing 'crushers,' all were male. On top of that male-dominated culture and the list of route names for popular climbs, the sport can feel unwelcoming and even unattainable for so many," said Jul Jimreivat, film director. "I chose to direct this film because I want that list of names changed to encourage more inclusion of women and BIPOC in the sport of climbing. We've made a film dedicated to telling the story of an incredible woman, climber, and immigrant as she finds her place in American climbing culture."

"The decision to partner on the film was an easy one. Maiza's story is one that needs to be told and Jules and the Bedrock Team were the perfect fit for the project. Marmot is honored to take a stand with Maiza and our film partners against racial and gender exclusivity in American climbing," said Jeff Brandon, Marmot's brand marketing manager. "For some, this will be the beginning of an essential dialogue and for others it will be a valuable continuation. Either way our goal is the same, we want to facilitate constructive conversations and participate in the solution."

"This film engages the climbing community and continues a critical conversation about how together we can build a more inclusive future for our sport and those who love it," said Nicole Browning, REI inclusion marketing manager. "Part of that work is co-creating a solution to end derogatory route naming for good, and by addressing the issues within the climbing culture that have enabled it."

