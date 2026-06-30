Short-Term Rental Industry Pioneer Simon Lehmann Joins Pikl Board as the Revenue Growth Partner Scales

One of the most respected operators and dealmakers in global short-term rentals joins Pikl's board, as the company strengthens its leadership team to support international growth

NORWICH, England, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pikl, the revenue growth partner for the short-term rental market, today announced the appointment of Simon Lehmann to its board. Lehmann, one of the most recognised strategic voices in the global short-term rental industry, will provide guidance as Pikl continues to scale its commercial partnerships across the UK and accelerates its expansion into international markets.

Lehmann brings twenty-one years of senior operating experience in short-term rentals and more than thirty years across travel and hospitality, having led some of the industry's most significant businesses and platforms. He has served as CEO of Interhome, one of Europe's largest vacation rental operators, and as a board member of HomeAway through its acquisition by Expedia Group, among numerous other senior positions. Most recently, Lehmann has taken on the role of Director for Europe and Global Association Network at the Short-Term Accommodation Association (STAA).

Alongside the board appointment, Pikl has made several new senior hires, reflecting the company's investment in building the commercial and operational capabilities required to support its next stage of growth. Karen Mullins has joined as Head of Customer Marketing, bringing 25 years of travel and marketplace expertise, including 12 years at HomeAway/Vrbo, part of Expedia Group, in senior global marketing leadership roles and as General Manager for the UK and Ireland. Pikl also appointed Charlotte Savage as Head of Financial Control, who bridges commercial insight and financial compliance and previously served as UK Head of Finance at NerdWallet. Further hires in data science, digital delivery, brand and underwriting are planned for the coming months.

The appointments come as Pikl continues to build on strong commercial momentum. The company holds 20%* UK market share in the short-term rental sector, and has delivered 2.1x* revenue growth for partners utilising its flagship flexible cancellation solution.

"I have spent twenty-one years watching operators pull every lever they can to grow revenue, and Pikl has found a genuinely new one. They turn risk into opportunity, helping property managers convert more bookings, built on market intelligence no single operator could reach alone. That is exactly where this industry needs to go, and I am glad to be supporting the team as they scale it," said Simon Lehmann, Board Advisor, Pikl.

"Simon has spent his career understanding what actually drives commercial performance for operators and owners across this industry, not from the outside, but from running these businesses himself. That perspective is exactly what we need as we take this model into new markets. We have proven it works. Now we are building the team to scale it everywhere," said Louise Birritteri, CEO and Founder, Pikl.

About Pikl

Pikl is a revenue growth partner for the short-term rental market, enabling property management companies and hosts to unlock higher income per booking while giving guests greater confidence to book. Its flagship flexible cancellation solution turns cancellation risk into a commercial opportunity, providing measurable income uplift for partners while removing a significant source of revenue drag across the booking lifecycle.

Founded in 2016 by Louise Birritteri, Pikl combines deep industry expertise with data-driven intelligence to deliver commercial outcomes for digital marketplaces. The company holds 20%* UK market share in the short-term rental sector and is now expanding internationally, partnering with leading operators to demonstrate that revenue growth and guest confidence can be built into the fabric of how the industry operates.

*Based on market and Pikl internal data; supporting evidence available upon request.

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SOURCE Pikl