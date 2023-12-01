Shuangliu District, Chengdu Awarded "China's Happiest Urban Area" for Four Consecutive Years

News provided by

Shuangliu District Government, Chengdu

01 Dec, 2023, 05:49 ET

CHENGDU, China, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 24, the annual Happy Cities of China Forum was held in Chengdu City, Sichuan Province. Shuangliu District, Chengdu was awarded the title of "China's Happiest Urban Area". According to Shuangliu District Government, Chengdu, this is the fourth consecutive year that Shuangliu has been awarded this honor.

The 2023 "China's Happiest City" selection campaign was launched in May in Hangzhou, by means of big data collection, questionnaire survey, material declaration, field research, expert evaluation and other methods, with the theme of "high-quality development making cities happier", to investigate the sense of happiness in China's cities.

"I went to Shuangliu for an interview about the Airbus project, and the relevant person in charge of Airbus China spoke highly of Shuangliu, saying that the resource endowment and development foundation here are very good, and the government works very efficiently," Dai Wenming, spokesman of Oriental Outlook Weekly, the organizer of Happy Cities of China Forum, introduced.

Shuangliu is located in the southwest of Chengdu, the capital city of Sichuan Province, and is famous for the Shuangliu International Airport. As an aviation city, Shuangliu has an outstanding advantage in the development of the aviation industry, attracting many aviation companies to take root and develop here, including Airbus' first full-life-cycle aircraft service project outside of Europe. In 2022, Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport achieved a passenger throughput of 17.81 million.

In addition, Shuangliu also pays great attention to the urban living environment and vigorously carries out the construction of a park city. It has a local permanent resident population of about 1.5 million, with a per capita green space of 15.6 square meters. Relying on the ever-improving sports infrastructure, it has held FISU World University Games, World Police and Fire Games, International Tennis Open, and Chinese Football Association China League, leading to the vigorous development of public fitness.

On November 18, the research results of 2023 High-quality Development Index of Small and Medium-sized Cities in China were released, in which Shuangliu ranked 28th among China's top 100 districts in comprehensive strength, 45th among China's top 100 districts in investment potential, 22nd among China's top 100 districts in scientific and technological innovation, and 39th among China's top 100 districts in green development.

SOURCE Shuangliu District Government, Chengdu

Also from this source

Airbus Chengdu Project Completed, Expected to Be Put into Operation in December

Recently, the Airbus Aircraft Full-Lifecycle Service Project was completed in Shuangliu District, Chengdu City, Sichuan Province, China, and is...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Travel

Image1

Airlines & Aviation

Image1

Sporting Events

Image1

General Sports

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.