Shuangliu District, Chengdu Awarded "China's Happiest Urban Area" for Four Consecutive Years

CHENGDU, China, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 24, the annual Happy Cities of China Forum was held in Chengdu City, Sichuan Province. Shuangliu District, Chengdu was awarded the title of "China's Happiest Urban Area". According to Shuangliu District Government, Chengdu, this is the fourth consecutive year that Shuangliu has been awarded this honor.

The 2023 "China's Happiest City" selection campaign was launched in May in Hangzhou, by means of big data collection, questionnaire survey, material declaration, field research, expert evaluation and other methods, with the theme of "high-quality development making cities happier", to investigate the sense of happiness in China's cities.

"I went to Shuangliu for an interview about the Airbus project, and the relevant person in charge of Airbus China spoke highly of Shuangliu, saying that the resource endowment and development foundation here are very good, and the government works very efficiently," Dai Wenming, spokesman of Oriental Outlook Weekly, the organizer of Happy Cities of China Forum, introduced.

Shuangliu is located in the southwest of Chengdu, the capital city of Sichuan Province, and is famous for the Shuangliu International Airport. As an aviation city, Shuangliu has an outstanding advantage in the development of the aviation industry, attracting many aviation companies to take root and develop here, including Airbus' first full-life-cycle aircraft service project outside of Europe. In 2022, Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport achieved a passenger throughput of 17.81 million.

In addition, Shuangliu also pays great attention to the urban living environment and vigorously carries out the construction of a park city. It has a local permanent resident population of about 1.5 million, with a per capita green space of 15.6 square meters. Relying on the ever-improving sports infrastructure, it has held FISU World University Games, World Police and Fire Games, International Tennis Open, and Chinese Football Association China League, leading to the vigorous development of public fitness.

On November 18, the research results of 2023 High-quality Development Index of Small and Medium-sized Cities in China were released, in which Shuangliu ranked 28th among China's top 100 districts in comprehensive strength, 45th among China's top 100 districts in investment potential, 22nd among China's top 100 districts in scientific and technological innovation, and 39th among China's top 100 districts in green development.

SOURCE Shuangliu District Government, Chengdu