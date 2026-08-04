Siborg's New LCR Reader MPB All-in-One Multimeter Validated for Military and Aerospace Precision Applications

TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Siborg Systems Inc. announced the renewal of its calibration certificate at Navair Technology Inc. in Toronto and the successful completion of performance testing for the new LCR‑Reader‑MPB all‑in‑one multimeter. The latest model, built on the award‑winning LCR‑Reader‑MPA platform, demonstrated its ability to accurately measure a 0.1 pF standard capacitor, confirming its suitability for the most demanding precision applications in military, aerospace, and advanced electronics laboratories.

Using LCR-Reader-MPB to measure 0.1 pF standard capacitor at Navair Technology Lab in Toronto LCR-Reader product line: Benchtop LCR-meter in your pocket.

The calibration and performance tests were conducted at Navair Technology, a leading Canadian metrology company providing services to aerospace, military, and government entities. Testing was carried out under the supervision of John Raposo, President of Navair Technologies Inc. The renewed calibration certificate for LCR‑Reader‑MPB, documenting traceable performance, is publicly available here.

LCR‑Reader‑MPB is designed as a high‑precision, handheld, all‑in‑one multimeter and component tester for engineers and technicians who require laboratory‑grade accuracy in a compact, field‑ready form factor. During testing at Navair, the instrument demonstrated 2% accuracy when measuring a high‑precision 0.1 pF capacitor, validating its performance in ultra‑low capacitance ranges that are critical to RF, avionics, and high‑reliability electronics work.

Beyond precision LCR measurements, the LCR‑Reader‑MPB integrates multiple capabilities typically found only in benchtop instruments. In a single, tweezer‑style handheld device, users have access to:

Automatic and manual LCR measurement over wide resistance, capacitance, and inductance ranges

Multiple test frequencies suitable for characterizing components in a variety of applications

DC/AC voltage measurement for quick verification of signals and rails on densely populated boards

Frequency measurement for checking clocks, oscillators, and timing circuits

LED and diode testing to validate polarity, forward voltage, and basic device integrity

Basic oscilloscope functionality for viewing signal waveforms directly at the probe tips

A built‑in signal generator for injecting sine, triangular and rectangular test signals into circuits during troubleshooting and development

This combination of functions makes LCR‑Reader‑MPB particularly well‑suited to environments where space, time, and reliability are at a premium. For military and aerospace users, the mix of traceable calibration, high accuracy at low values, and multi‑function test capability within a rugged handheld package supports:

Avionics maintenance and repair depots (MRO)

High‑reliability component screening and incoming inspection

On‑aircraft troubleshooting where access and speed are critical

RF and microwave assemblies where sub‑picoFarad and small‑signal behavior must be verified in situ

In electronic laboratories and development environments, LCR‑Reader‑MPB addresses the growing need for rapid, precise verification of surface‑mount components and signals on modern high‑density boards. Engineers and technicians can quickly identify component values, detect out‑of‑tolerance parts, verify LEDs and diodes, check local voltages and clock frequencies, and even view basic waveforms without moving between multiple pieces of equipment.

"The testing at Navair confirms that LCR‑Reader‑MPB delivers the accuracy and repeatability required by military, aerospace, and high‑end electronics customers," said Michael Obrecht, Director at Siborg Systems Inc. "By combining precise LCR measurement with voltage, frequency, LED/diode test, oscilloscope, and signal‑generation capabilities in a single handheld instrument, we're giving field and lab personnel a practical alternative to carrying multiple benchtop tools."

By building on the proven architecture of the LCR‑Reader‑MPA and validating performance at a respected metrology laboratory, Siborg reinforces its commitment to providing precise, portable test solutions for critical industries. The company expects LCR‑Reader‑MPB to see strong adoption across defense, aerospace, and advanced electronics labs that require both traceable calibration and highly practical everyday usability.

For more information about LCR‑Reader‑MPB, the Navair calibration results, or Siborg's family of handheld LCR and multimeter solutions, please visit LCR-Reader website.

Media Contact

Michael Obrecht

5198889906

[email protected]

SOURCE Siborg Systems Inc.