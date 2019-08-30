SiC MOSFET Comparison 2019: Physical Analysis, Technology and Physical Comparison, Manufacturing Process Flow, Cost and Price Analysis, Cost Comparison

DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "SiC MOSFET Comparison 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The forecast for the value of the SiC power semiconductor market is about $1.5B by 2023.

SiC devices are gaining the confidence of many customers and are penetrating various applications. This is confirmed by the promising market outlook for SiC devices, which will reach a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31% for the period 2017-2023.

Nevertheless, the technical panorama of SiC devices is still varying, and every manufacturer has its own solutions to die design and packaging integration. This leads to strong competition, which will accelerate technical innovation and lower prices. Moreover, SiC business models are still very different. In the future, we will see a restructuring of the supply chain driven by the main cost factors.

Manufacturers propose different approaches for gate structure and device design, focused on SiC's intrinsic properties or seeking to overcome issues linked to them.



SiC-based MOSFET devices still have some technical and commercial challenges to face, despite the value they add. For example, both SiC wafer processing and supply constraints impact wafer price and make it the major cost-driver of a SiC device. Other challenges include wafer size transition from 4-inch to 6-inch and the complexity of some process steps, mainly epitaxy, which hinders SiC adoption on a large commercial scale.



In this report, the author presents an overview of the state of the art of SiC MOSFETs to highlight differences in design and manufacturing processes and their impact on device size and production cost.



22 SiC MOSFETs of voltages varying from 650V to 1700V from Cree/Wolfspeed, Rohm, STMicroelectronics, Littelfuse, and Infineon have been analyzed. The report provides detailed optical and SEM pictures from the device's packaging and structure at the microscopic level of transistor design, with a focus on the latter.



This report includes an estimated manufacturing cost of the MOSFET devices and analyzes their selling prices. It provides physical, technological and manufacturing cost comparisons between the analyzed MOSFETs. Moreover, it shows a complete analysis of the actual SiC components' market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview/Introduction

Executive Summary

Reverse Costing Methodology

Glossary

2. Technology and Market



3. Company Profile and Supply Chain

Rohm

STMicroelectronics

Wolfspeed

Littelfuse

Infineon

4. Physical Analysis

650V MOSFETs

Rohm

STMicroelectronics

900V MOSFETs

Wolfspeed

1000V MOSFETs

Wolfspeed

1200V MOSFETs

Wolfspeed

Rhom

STMicroelectronics

Littelfuse

Infineon

1700V MOSFETs

Wolfspeed

Littelfuse

Infineon

5. Technology and Physical Comparison



6. MOSFETs Manufacturing Process Flow

Supply Chains

Wolfspeed

Rohm

STMicroelectronics

Littelfuse

Infineon

7. Cost and Price Analysis

Yield Explanations and Hypotheses

650V MOSFETs

900V MOSFETs

1000V MOSFETs

1200V MOSFETs

1700V MOSFETs

8. Cost Comparison

