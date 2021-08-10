SideChef and Walmart Partnership Offers Simple Solution To Home-Cooked Meals, Just In Time For Back-To-School Season

Centered on delivering a seamless cooking journey, SideChef's shoppable technology integration allows customers to purchase recipe ingredients directly from Walmart. The delicious meals offered make meal planning convenient and easy. Just select any recipe, add to cart, and choose curbside pickup or delivery from your nearest available Walmart store.

"We are thrilled to see this partnership with Walmart come to life," says Kevin Yu, Founder and CEO of SideChef. "At SideChef we are determined to provide the most efficient, stress-free cooking experience for our users. By integrating our shoppable technology with Walmart's supply, we are able to provide customers with a seamless recipe-to-grocery solution—all in the palm of their hands."

Customers can choose from over 3,000 Walmart stores across the United States that offer grocery delivery or curbside pickup. Some of the in-app ordering features include:

Real-time prices and availability. No surprises or disappointments at checkout - see which ingredients are carried by your preferred store while deciding what to cook.

Plan for leftovers: Easily see how much of each product is used in your selected recipes, helping you better plan future meals ahead of time.

Buy only what you need: You may not need a new jar of salt or pepper every time you shop, but for times when you're running low, easily add them back in one click.

Swap items and Adjust serving sizes: Prefer a different brand of cheese? Want more eggs for breakfast the next morning? Choose a different brand or package size as you like.

The SideChef app is free to download and easy to use, simply set up a profile to begin your cooking journey. For customers who are not a Walmart+ member there is a $35 dollar minimum on shoppable recipes. To learn more about how this integration works, please see the step-by-step instructions .

Get started by testing out one of the newly released recipes! Try the 5-Ingredient BBQ Chicken Sandwich with Ranch Slaw . Customers can use code SIDECHEF at checkout to get $10 off their first order.

About SideChef

Founded in 2014, SideChef is an all-in-one home cooking platform that provides over 18,000 interactive smart recipes with dynamic recipe guidance. Featuring hands-free voice commands, step-by-step photos, how-to videos, built-in timers, and over 10,000 one-click shoppable recipes for the ultimate home cooking experience. SideChef partners with the world's largest retailers, publishers, home-hubs, consumer brands, and kitchen appliance companies to offer home cooks a seamless cooking journey, enabling digital meal planning, grocery delivery, and smart kitchen connectivity. For more information please visit https://www.sidechef.com/

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 220 million customers and members visit approximately 10,500 stores and clubs under 48 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2021 revenue of $559 billion, Walmart employs 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting https://corporate.walmart.com , on Facebook at https://facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/walmart .

