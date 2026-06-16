Sidus Space's LizzieSat® Completes Vibration Testing Ahead of Expected Fall 2026 Launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) ("Sidus" or the "Company"), an innovative space and defense technology company, today announced that its next LizzieSat® has successfully completed vibration testing, a key environmental qualification milestone for SpaceX's Transporter-18 rideshare mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, currently scheduled for launch no earlier than October 2026.

Vibration testing simulates the intense mechanical loads a spacecraft experiences during launch and ascent. The testing was conducted at Element U.S. Space & Defense's facility in Orlando, Florida, an accredited independent provider of product qualification and environmental testing services. Completing this testing is designed to confirm that the satellite's structure, components, and integrated payloads can withstand the stresses of liftoff and remain fully operational on orbit, a critical step in clearing the spacecraft for final integration and shipment to the launch site.

"Successfully completing vibration testing keeps us on schedule for our targeted launch on SpaceX's upcoming Transporter-18 mission. This also reflects the maturity of the LizzieSat platform and the strength of our in-house engineering and manufacturing capabilities," said Carol Craig, Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairwoman of Sidus Space. "Each LizzieSat mission builds on the flight heritage of the last, and this is the first to carry our own Fortis™ Maxima proprietary Command and Data Handling (C&DH) system, an important step toward demonstrating our own technology on-orbit for our defense and commercial customers."

This mission marks the Company's first flight for the Fortis system, which is enhanced with edge computing technology and ruggedized for operations across space, air, land, and sea. Operating aboard LizzieSat in the demanding environment of space is expected to advance Fortis Maxima to Technology Readiness Level 9 (TRL-9), the highest level of technology maturity, denoting a system proven through successful mission operations. Fortis Maxima pairs a quad-core ARM processor and reconfigurable FPGA with an integrated NVIDIA edge AI/ML engine and assured positioning, navigation, and timing (A-PNT) suite, delivering near real-time, AI-driven processing at the edge for dual-use defense and commercial applications. By maturing this technology in orbit, Sidus aims to position Fortis Maxima for broader adoption across its defense and commercial customer base.

Following vibration testing, the satellite will proceed to final integration and testing before delivery to the launch provider. Sidus designs, manufactures, assembles, and tests its LizzieSat spacecraft in-house at its facility in Cape Canaveral, Florida, reflecting the vertically integrated model that underpins its rapid, cost-effective approach to mission delivery.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) is an innovative space and defense technology company offering flexible, cost-effective solutions, including satellite manufacturing and technology integration, AI-driven space-based data solutions, mission planning and management operations, AI/ML products and services, and space and defense hardware manufacturing. With its mission of Space Access Reimagined®, Sidus Space is committed to rapid innovation, adaptable and cost-effective solutions, and the optimization of space systems and data collection performance. With demonstrated space heritage, including manufacturing and operating its own satellite and sensor system, LizzieSat®, Sidus Space serves government, defense, intelligence, and commercial companies around the globe. Strategically headquartered on Florida's Space Coast, Sidus Space operates a 35,000-square-foot space manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility and provides easy access to nearby launch facilities. For more information, visit: sidusspace.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'continue,' 'could,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'plan,' 'potential,' 'predict,' 'project,' 'should,' 'target,' 'will,' 'would' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors described more fully in the section entitled 'Risk Factors' in Sidus Space's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Sidus Space, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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SOURCE Sidus Space, Inc.