Sigmetrix Appoints Ed Walsh as President

MCKINNEY, Texas, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigmetrix, a leading provider of mechanical variation management solutions, today announced the appointment of Ed Walsh as President, effective immediately. Sigmetrix's mission is to help manufacturers deliver Better Products through Mechanical Variation Management.

Ed Walsh

Ed brings more than 18 years of leadership experience at Sigmetrix, during which he has played a pivotal role in shaping the company's strategy, operations, and global growth. Most recently, he served as Chief Operating Officer, where he led enterprise-wide initiatives focused on scaling the business, strengthening customer impact, and aligning execution across Sigmetrix's technology, services, and learning solutions.

"Sigmetrix has always been guided by a clear purpose: enabling manufacturers to make better decisions earlier by understanding and managing mechanical variation," said Ed. "As President, my focus is on advancing our strategy, investing in our people and technology, and strengthening partnerships so our customers can fully realize the value of their digital engineering investments, accelerate innovation, and bring better products to market with confidence."

Throughout his tenure, Ed has consistently aligned engineering innovation with measurable business outcomes. Under his leadership, Sigmetrix has helped manufacturers maximize the return on their MBD investments, improve profitability by balancing product quality with manufacturing cost, and shorten development cycles to achieve faster time to market. His strategic focus has reinforced Sigmetrix's role as a trusted partner in enabling organizations to drive innovation through a deeper understanding of mechanical variation, while also capturing, transferring, and retaining critical product and process knowledge across the enterprise.

Prior to joining Sigmetrix, Ed was a partner at Leading Edge Engineering, where he led business development efforts and served as Lead for the Robust Design and Variation Analysis Group. He has also held senior leadership roles within the Product Development and Management Association (PDMA), including serving as Chicago Chapter President and Regional Director, and continues to be an active leader in the global product development community.

Ed holds a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering and attended the University of Chicago's Executive Program for New Product Development. He is a Motorola Certified Six Sigma Black Belt, a Certified New Product Development Professional, and a named Inventor by the U.S. Patent Office. He brings extensive global experience helping manufacturers adopt and scale technology solutions that improve engineering decision-making and accelerate product development.

As President, Ed will lead Sigmetrix's long-term strategic vision and operational execution, reinforcing the company's commitment to helping manufacturers improve product quality, control cost, accelerate innovation, and confidently manage mechanical variation across the product lifecycle.

About Sigmetrix

Sigmetrix has been helping companies produce better products for over 20 years through a combination of software solutions, training, and consulting services that focus on managing the impact of mechanical variation. For more information, visit their website at https://www.sigmetrix.com.

SOURCE Sigmetrix, L.L.C.