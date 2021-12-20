Sign up for Tsinghua SIGS iEE International Winter Camp 2022!

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tsinghua SIGS Institute of Environment and Ecology International Winter Camp 2022 aims to bring students all over the world to the frontier of the environmental field. Students will be given the opportunities to discover the state of the art of environmental development, discuss the most important environmental issues, co-create new ideas, experience cultural diversity and Chinese heritage, and form a network of environmentalists.

