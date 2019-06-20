Signallamp Retains Sage Growth Partners for Strategic Marketing Communications Services

BALTIMORE, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage Growth Partners (SGP), a Baltimore-based healthcare research, strategy, and marketing firm, today announced that it has been retained by chronic care management provider Signallamp Health as its agency of record. As part of the ongoing relationship, SGP will deliver strategic content development, communications, and lead generation services.

Based in Scranton, PA, Signallamp Health works as an extension of the physician practice to manage chronically ill patients through a combination of technology and human connection. By layering dedicated nurse resources alongside its platform, Signallamp drives enhanced care, engagement, and better health outcomes. The company has engaged SGP to tell its value story using multiple mediums, including videos, case studies, and an economic impact calculator. SGP will also provide wrap-around integrated marketing services such as social media, public relations, and sales engine support, leveraging these assets to generate demand and build brand awareness.

"We looked at a lot of options for a marketing partner but struggled to find anyone with a meaningful understanding of the healthcare delivery system, which is critical to our value proposition," said Drew Kearney, Signallamp co-founder. "Since we began our engagement with Sage, we have felt validated in our decision and the team's capabilities, and we look forward to meaningful results over the next year."

"Signallamp Health is at a critical inflection point in its growth and needs to capitalize on the track record of success and trustworthiness it has built," said Boh Hatter, SGP CMO and General Manager, Marketing. "Signallamp is well positioned to capitalize on the growth and implementation of critical value-based initiatives and programs. Our multi-disciplinary team will take an integrated approach to help them achieve that goal and secure a market-leading position."

